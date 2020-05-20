The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during April, 04/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) during Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the West Bank* during April, 04/2020

Slight Decrease in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings reached 105.98 with a slight decrease of 0.02% in the West Bank* during April 2020 compared with March 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, rental of equipment decreased by 0.64%, while the prices of raw materials slightly increased by 0.02%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during April 2020 compared with the previous month.

Slight Decrease in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non- residential buildings reached 105.71 with a slight decrease of 0.04% in the West Bank* during April 2020 compared with March 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, rental of equipment decreased by 0.68%, and the prices of raw materials slightly decreased by 0.03%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during April 2020 compared with the previous month.

Slight Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings reached 103.71 with a slight increase of 0.09% in the West Bank* during April 2020