The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during April, 04/2020

05/20/2020 | 05:04am EDT

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 20/05/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) during Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the West Bank* during April, 04/2020

Slight Decrease in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings reached 105.98 with a slight decrease of 0.02% in the West Bank* during April 2020 compared with March 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, rental of equipment decreased by 0.64%, while the prices of raw materials slightly increased by 0.02%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during April 2020 compared with the previous month.

Slight Decrease in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non- residential buildings reached 105.71 with a slight decrease of 0.04% in the West Bank* during April 2020 compared with March 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, rental of equipment decreased by 0.68%, and the prices of raw materials slightly decreased by 0.03%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during April 2020 compared with the previous month.

Slight Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings reached 103.71 with a slight increase of 0.09% in the West Bank* during April 2020

compared with March 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, the prices of raw materials increased by 0.19%, while rental of equipment decreased by 0.65%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during April 2020 compared with the previous month.

Decrease in the Road Cost Index (RCI)

The overall Road Cost Index (RCI) reached

108.92 with a decrease of 0.15% in the West Bank* during April 2020 compared with March 2020 (base month December 2008=100).

At the level of major groups, operating costs of equipment and maintenance decreased by 4.09%, rental of equipment decreased by 0.14%, and the prices of raw materials slightly decreased by 0.05%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during April 2020 compared with the previous month.

Stability in the Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI)

The overall Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) remained at the same level of 114.60 with a slight decrease of 0.01% in the West Bank* during April 2020 compared with March 2020 (base month January 2010=100).

Water Networks Cost Index reached 119.60 with a slight decrease of 0.03%, while Water Reservoirs Cost Index reached 103.60 with a slight increase of 0.06% during April 2020 compared with the previous month.

Slight Decrease in the Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI)

The overall Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) reached 109.77 with a slight decrease of 0.06% in the West Bank* during April 2020 compared with March 2020 (base month January 2010=100).

Notice:

  1. Following the outbreak of the Corona virus (Covid 19) and measures implemented to limit its spread, the data collection process was transferred from face to face interview into phone.
  2. International recommendations were followed in imputing missing prices resulted from temporarily closure of many sources in the West Bank's governorates during April 2020, where reliance was placed on the changes in the prices of similar goods in that period.
  3. The following tables show the numbers and percent changes of closed outlets and imputed price observations during April 2020:

Construction Cost Index

No. of closed sources (%)

No. of imputed prices (%)

56 (9%)

400 (13%)

Road Cost Index

No. of closed sources (%)

No. of imputed prices (%)

7 (35%)

331 (40%)

Water and Sewage Networks Cost Indices

No. of closed sources (%)

No. of imputed prices (%)

9 (45%)

66 (18%)

  1. Gaza Strip data is not available.
  2. The difference in the percentage change in major groups of roads, construction, water networks, and sewage networks cost index is due to the nature compositions of these major groups.

Note:

*Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:03:03 UTC
