The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during May, 05/2020

Palestine Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics continues to work on data collection and production of Palestinian Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) during Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost

Index (SNCI) in the West Bank* during May,05/2020

Decrease in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings reached 105.76 with a decrease of 0.21% in the West Bank* during May 2020 compared with April 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, the prices of raw materials decreased by 0.41%, while rental of equipment increased by 0.71%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during May 2020 compared with the previous month.

Decrease in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non-residential buildings reached 105.50 with a decrease of 0.20% in the West Bank* during May 2020 compared with April 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, the prices of raw materials decreased by 0.37%, while rental of equipment increased by 0.65%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during May 2020 compared with the previous month.

Decrease in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings reached 103.12 with a decrease of 0.57% in the West Bank* during May 2020 compared with April 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, the prices of raw materials decreased by 0.95%, while rental of equipment increased by 0.71%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during May 2020 compared with the previous month.

Decrease in the Road Cost Index (RCI)

The overall Road Cost Index (RCI) reached 108.58 with a decrease of 0.31% in the West Bank* during May 2020 compared with April 2020 (base month December 2008=100).

At the level of major groups, operating costs of equipment and maintenance decreased by 2.65%, and the prices of raw materials decreased by 0.45%, while rental of equipment slightly increased by 0.09%. At the same time, labour costs and wages remained stable during May 2020 compared with the previous month.

Decrease in the Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI)

The overall Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) reached 114.23 with a decrease of 0.32% in the West Bank* during May 2020 compared with April 2020 (base month January 2010=100).

Water Reservoirs Cost Index reached 102.62 with a decrease of 0.94%, and Water Networks Cost Index reached 119.51 with a slight decrease of 0.07% during May 2020 compared with the previous month.

Palestine Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Slight Decrease in the Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI)

The overall Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) reached 109.73 with a slight decrease of 0.03% in the West Bank* during May 2020 compared with April 2020 (base month January 2010=100).

Notice:

1. Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and measures implemented to limit its spread, data collection process was transferred from field interview to mobile phones.

2. Gaza Strip data is not available.

3. The difference in the percentage change in major groups of roads, construction, water networks, and sewage networks cost index is due to the nature compositions of these major groups.

Note:

*Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

For more information, please contact: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710 Toll free.: 1800300300 E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps