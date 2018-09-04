The Print & Digital Publishing Media Industry in South Africa 2018 - The Domestic Media Publishing Sector Remains Under Pressure - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
Print & Digital Publishing Media Industry in South Africa 2018"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The domestic media publishing sector remains under pressure, with total
revenue generated by the publication of newspapers, magazines and
journals in both print and digital format shrinking to approximately
R17.5bn in 2017.
In the fourth quarter of 2017 Audit Bureau of Circulations of South
Africa (ABC) membership comprised 333 newspaper titles, 446 magazine
titles and 151 digital titles, a total of 930, down from 952 in the
previous quarter.
While isiZulu is the most widely-spoken mother tongue language, followed
by isiXhosa, the most commonly used languages in the industry are
English and Afrikaans.
Vernacular languages are poorly represented and are generally limited to
community publications which focus on local issues. Exceptions are the
IsiZulu publications Isolezwe, which is one of the country's top three
daily newspapers, iLanga, and the isiZulu edition of the Sunday Times.
In 2010 News24, a division of digital platform 24.com, went live with an
isiZulu online news edition and other media publishers have since
established online news platforms in different vernacular languages.
Profiles for 39 companies are provided, ranging from the Big Four which
publish almost all of the mainstream newspapers and magazines, to
smaller players such as Creamer Media (Pty) Ltd, which publishes two
weekly newspapers and online editions, and IT Web (Pty) Ltd, which has
approximately 32,000 daily subscribers. Also profiled is Afro Times
Media (Pty) Ltd t/a Afro Voice and formerly known as The New Age, which
was discontinued on 30 June 2018.
Companies Profiled
-
3S Media (Pty) Ltd
-
A C Braby (Pty) Ltd
-
Afrotone Media Holdings (Pty) Ltd
-
Amazon.Com Inc
-
Associated Media Publishing (Pty) Ltd
-
Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd
-
Conde Nast Independent Magazines (Pty) Ltd
-
Creamer Media (Pty) Ltd
-
Crown Publications CC
-
DB Volek
-
Eduflex (Pty) Ltd
-
EE Publishers (Pty) Ltd
-
Greymatter and Finch (Pty) Ltd
-
Highbury Media (Pty) Ltd
-
Independent Newspapers (Pty) Ltd
-
Interact Media Defined (Pty) Ltd
-
IT Web (Pty) Ltd
-
Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd
-
Kaqala Media (Pty) Ltd
-
LexisNexis (Pty) Ltd
-
M and G Media Ltd
-
Macmillan South Africa (Pty) Ltd
-
Mandla-Matla Publishing (Pty) Ltd
-
MaraMedia (Pty) Ltd
-
Media24 (Pty) Ltd
-
Moneyweb Holdings Ltd
-
Nasou Via Afrika (Pty) Ltd
-
NetLearn Update CC
-
New Media Publishing (Pty) Ltd
-
Now Media (Pty) Ltd
-
Pan Macmillan South Africa (Pty) Ltd
-
Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
-
Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd
-
Transunion Africa (Pty) Ltd
-
and more...
