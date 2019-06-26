Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Announces 2019/2020 Tour Dates, Locations, and Exclusive Five-Year Partnership with the Leading Motorcycle Insurance Provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 11:01am EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® (IMS), the industry leader for connecting powersports’ top brands with enthusiasts and buyers, today announced its continued support from key sponsors Progressive, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles, as well as its 2019/2020 tour dates and locations, including a new stop in Denver to expand the reach of its overall market. The eight-city tour will provide motorcycle enthusiasts and consumers an opportunity to interact with the latest models coming to market and brand-new accessories, merchandise, and more in the industry today. Actively supporting IMS’ dedication to the growth of the industry and sport, Progressive, the leading motorcycle insurance company and IMS title sponsor since 2010, will continue to work alongside IMS through 2025. Tickets for the 2019/2020 IMS tour will go on sale September 5.

To learn more please visit: motorcycleshows.com. If interested in attending as press, please register at motorcycleshows.com/press.

Committed to getting new riders on two wheels, IMS debuted Discover the Ride, a forward-thinking initiative designed to introduce riding motorcycles to consumers of all ages in a safe and controlled environment, on the 2018/2019 tour. Survey feedback provided by participants of the initiative found that 81 percent of currently non-motorcycle-licensed consumers who experienced the program’s New Rider Course plan to get their motorcycle license, indicating a high level of interest of new riders to the industry.

“IMS’ engaging approach to increasing new ridership is exciting and we are thrilled to continue our title sponsorship of this industry leading event for another five years,” said Eric Doubler, Recreational Vehicle Business Leader, Progressive. “The show provides a fantastic platform for our brand to connect with both new and seasoned riders, and each year we look forward to presenting motorcycle enthusiasts with a can’t be missed experience, deeply-rooted in motorcycle culture.”

Returning to the 2019/2020 tour is the Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show (UBCBS), sponsored by J&P Cycles since 2012, UBCBS is the world’s largest and most robust motorcycle builder competition. Also returning this year is the Marketplace presented by Cycle Gear, an interactive retail space allowing consumers to touch, test, and buy the latest gear, parts, and accessories from key aftermarket brands with specialists on hand to educate, introduce products, and answer questions to any gear needs. The Marketplace has been sponsored by Cycle Gear since 2015.

"Cycle Gear couldn't be happier to be back as a presenting sponsor of the Progressive International Motorcycle Show’s Marketplace for the fifth year in a row,” said Dan Nelson, President and COO, Cycle Gear. “Cycle Gear prides itself on being a part of the motorcycle community everywhere from our own local store events to a premier destination like the Progressive International Motorcycle Show. We're excited to continue our presence and meet riders across the nation to show off all of the ways Cycle Gear is working to make the ride that much better, from tire and Bluetooth installation services to our new online product reservation experience. We're always eager to show people the Cycle Gear Difference and this is a fantastic event to do just that."

The 2019/2020 Progressive IMS tour dates and cities are as follows:

  • Long Beach, CA: November 22-24, 2019, Long Beach Convention Center
  • New York, NY: December 6-8, 2019, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
  • Dallas, TX: January 3-5, 2020, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
  • Washington D.C.: January 10-12, 2020, Walter E. Washington Convention Center
  • Denver, CO: January 17-19, 2020, Colorado Convention Center
  • Cleveland, OH: January 24-26, 2020, International Exposition (I-X) Center
  • Minneapolis, MN: January 31 - February 2, 2020, Minneapolis Convention Center
  • Chicago, IL: February 7-9, 2020, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

“By working with Progressive, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles over the years, we've been able to continue our legacy as the nation’s leading motorcycle tour, providing a source of growth for the industry and sport,” said Tracy Harris, Senior Vice President, IMS. “With the unwavering support of these key sponsors, and the motorcycling community, we have been able to curate memorable experiences for seasoned riders while simultaneously inviting new riders into the community. We look forward to the upcoming 2019/2020 and bringing the love of motorcycling to an even larger market.”

To learn more about the Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Tour, please visit: motorcycleshows.com.

Connect with IMS (#RidersUnite):

Media Contacts:
Audrey Uchimoto, (310) 496-9423, IMSPR@ubm.com
Lauren Lloyd, (310) 266-4792, IMSPR@ubm.com
Tam Nguyen, (424) 410-9797, IMSPR@ubm.com

About Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows®
The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® offer enthusiasts an all-access pass to the world of motorcycling. Launched in 1982, the tour showcases hundreds of the latest street bikes, dirt bikes, cruisers, scooters, and ATVs for new and experienced riders, and gives enthusiasts the opportunity to check out the latest gear and aftermarket accessories, as well as hours of entertainment. The shows also provide the opportunity for attendees to hop on two wheels via its Discover the Ride initiative designed to introduce riding motorcycles to consumers of all ages in a safe and controlled environment. The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® is organized by Informa Markets, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit  www.informa.com  and  www.motorcycleshows.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aLASACO ASSURANCE : Lagos sets to pay 197 families of deceased LG, SUBEB staff insurance packages
AQ
11:12aPROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL H K : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Requisition for Special General Meeting Possible Delay in Publication of the 2019 Annual Results and 2019 Annual Report Possible PostpOnement of Board Meeting and Resumption of Trading
PU
11:12aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.3 - LMP LN
PU
11:12aARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $4M Freddie Mac SBL Deal in Brooklyn, NY
PU
11:12aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; BlackBerry Reports Strong Q1 Results
PU
11:12aBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP : What's New in Q2
PU
11:12aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The best Ducato ever is available in Fiat and Fiat Professional dealerships
PU
11:12aDISCOVERY INC ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOCUS : RISE – Reducing Inequality and Supporting Empowerment
PU
11:12aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : World's Largest Trailer Maker Inches Closer To A Hong Kong IPO
PU
11:12aGULF INTERNATIONAL SERVICES QPSC : Shares split of giss
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Facing Challenges, Firms Seek Deals -- WSJ
2Oil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude stocks, refinery outage
3HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Equities Chief to Exit Deutsche Bank
5BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About