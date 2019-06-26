The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Announces 2019/2020 Tour Dates, Locations, and Exclusive Five-Year Partnership with the Leading Motorcycle Insurance Provider

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive ® International Motorcycle Shows ® (IMS), the industry leader for connecting powersports’ top brands with enthusiasts and buyers, today announced its continued support from key sponsors Progressive, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles, as well as its 2019/2020 tour dates and locations, including a new stop in Denver to expand the reach of its overall market. The eight-city tour will provide motorcycle enthusiasts and consumers an opportunity to interact with the latest models coming to market and brand-new accessories, merchandise, and more in the industry today. Actively supporting IMS’ dedication to the growth of the industry and sport, Progressive, the leading motorcycle insurance company and IMS title sponsor since 2010, will continue to work alongside IMS through 2025. Tickets for the 2019/2020 IMS tour will go on sale September 5.



Committed to getting new riders on two wheels, IMS debuted Discover the Ride , a forward-thinking initiative designed to introduce riding motorcycles to consumers of all ages in a safe and controlled environment, on the 2018/2019 tour. Survey feedback provided by participants of the initiative found that 81 percent of currently non-motorcycle-licensed consumers who experienced the program’s New Rider Course plan to get their motorcycle license, indicating a high level of interest of new riders to the industry.

“IMS’ engaging approach to increasing new ridership is exciting and we are thrilled to continue our title sponsorship of this industry leading event for another five years,” said Eric Doubler, Recreational Vehicle Business Leader, Progressive. “The show provides a fantastic platform for our brand to connect with both new and seasoned riders, and each year we look forward to presenting motorcycle enthusiasts with a can’t be missed experience, deeply-rooted in motorcycle culture.”

Returning to the 2019/2020 tour is the Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show (UBCBS), sponsored by J&P Cycles since 2012, UBCBS is the world’s largest and most robust motorcycle builder competition. Also returning this year is the Marketplace presented by Cycle Gear, an interactive retail space allowing consumers to touch, test, and buy the latest gear, parts, and accessories from key aftermarket brands with specialists on hand to educate, introduce products, and answer questions to any gear needs. The Marketplace has been sponsored by Cycle Gear since 2015.

"Cycle Gear couldn't be happier to be back as a presenting sponsor of the Progressive International Motorcycle Show’s Marketplace for the fifth year in a row,” said Dan Nelson, President and COO, Cycle Gear. “Cycle Gear prides itself on being a part of the motorcycle community everywhere from our own local store events to a premier destination like the Progressive International Motorcycle Show. We're excited to continue our presence and meet riders across the nation to show off all of the ways Cycle Gear is working to make the ride that much better, from tire and Bluetooth installation services to our new online product reservation experience. We're always eager to show people the Cycle Gear Difference and this is a fantastic event to do just that."

The 2019/2020 Progressive IMS tour dates and cities are as follows:

Long Beach, CA : November 22-24, 2019, Long Beach Convention Center

: November 22-24, 2019, Long Beach Convention Center New York, NY : December 6-8, 2019, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

: December 6-8, 2019, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Dallas, TX : January 3-5, 2020, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

: January 3-5, 2020, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Washington D.C. : January 10-12, 2020, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

: January 10-12, 2020, Walter E. Washington Convention Center Denver, CO : January 17-19, 2020, Colorado Convention Center

: January 17-19, 2020, Colorado Convention Center Cleveland, OH : January 24-26, 2020, International Exposition (I-X) Center

: January 24-26, 2020, International Exposition (I-X) Center Minneapolis, MN : January 31 - February 2, 2020, Minneapolis Convention Center

: January 31 - February 2, 2020, Minneapolis Convention Center Chicago, IL: February 7-9, 2020, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

“By working with Progressive, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles over the years, we've been able to continue our legacy as the nation’s leading motorcycle tour, providing a source of growth for the industry and sport,” said Tracy Harris, Senior Vice President, IMS. “With the unwavering support of these key sponsors, and the motorcycling community, we have been able to curate memorable experiences for seasoned riders while simultaneously inviting new riders into the community. We look forward to the upcoming 2019/2020 and bringing the love of motorcycling to an even larger market.”

