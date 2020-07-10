Log in
The Proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine Receives Approval to Recruit Students

07/10/2020 | 10:16am EDT

College to begin recruiting inaugural class

Today the proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine (Noorda-COM) Board of Trustees announced it received approval to recruit students for its inaugural class in the Fall of 2021 from the American Osteopathic Association’s (AOA) Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA).

The decision was made at COCA’s June meeting, when it accepted the proposed Noorda-COM’s application to advance to the next step of the accreditation process for the medical school currently under development in Provo. The application should post on the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Application Service website within a few weeks.

The designation comes after a two-year application process which included two comprehensive self-studies and stringent reviews by the COCA Commissioners.

Dr. John Dougherty, founding dean and chief academic officer for the proposed Noorda-COM said, “The process has been challenging and in no small part successful due to the ongoing collaboration of the proposed Noorda-COM’s faculty, staff, trustees and clinical partners.”

Dougherty said to achieve the right to recruit students, all eleven accreditation standards had to be met which included mission, leadership, finance, facilities, curriculum, faculty, research, learning environment, student services, Graduate Medical Education (GME) and learning assessment.

The proposed Noorda-COM’s founding president and CEO, Dr. Richard Nielsen, said, “We are extremely honored to receive the right to recruit students. This speaks volumes about our institution and the high-quality program we are developing in Provo. The proposed Noorda-COM’s next anticipated step in the accreditation process will be to advance to Pre-Accreditation later this year.”

As a result of receiving this new accreditation status, the proposed Noorda-COM will begin active recruitment of students for its inaugural class for the Fall of 2021. Interested students can get more information at the proposed Noorda-COM admissions website, and apply here.

Monitoring of the proposed Noorda-COM’s development will occur regularly, and COCA will conduct a site visit within the next six months.

The proposed Noorda-COM received Candidate Status in June of 2019 as part of the accreditation process. Rights to recruit is the current step. COCA will continue its regular process to monitor the development and progress of the proposed Noorda-COM and will conduct a site visit at the proposed Noorda-COM campus within the next four to six months.

About the Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine

The proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine is an independent and freestanding institution overseen by a governing Board of Trustees located in Provo, Utah. Its Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program is designed to train outstanding future physicians. Its mission is to empower students with essential personal and professional skills to be competent, confident, and compassionate osteopathic physicians. The college has achieved Candidate with Rights to Recruit Status by the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation.


© Business Wire 2020
