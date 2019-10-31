Log in
The Public Promotion Activity of “Charming Beijing” on Tel Aviv to Spread Chinese Culture and Promote Tourism to Beijing

10/31/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

On October 28 local time in Tel Aviv, the publicity day of “Charming Beijing” was opened by Beijing Culture and Tourism Bureau with a lion dance of Beijing flavor, which attracted a great number of Israeli to join in and experience the Chinese culture.

This activity adopted the form of public promotion and photo exhibition. It selected 50 exquisite pictures to present culture, historic feature as an ancient capital, and modern scenes of Beijing from Beijing’s four aspects respectively: ancient capital, culture, modern society and fashion; what’s more, it also held a variety of interactive activities full of Beijing characteristics on site. There were both activities that were fully embodied the culture of Beijing, including paper-cutting, round-fan painting, handwriting and costume fitting, and other activities of modern technology, such as taking pictures by self-stick. In this way, people of Israel were able to learn about culture and experience the unique style of Beijing through intercommunication. There were a great many people showed their vision to visit Beijing if it was possible.

Tao Chen, Director of the Cultural and Education Section of the Chinese Embassy in Israel and Director of the Chinese Cultural Department in Tel Aviv, expressed in his speech that there would be more and more Israeli being welcomed to visit Beijing as the increasing communication and cooperation of two countries since the partnership had been established. Zhang Qian, Director of Intangible Cultural Heritage Section of Beijing Culture and Tourism Bureau, stated that a series of characteristic activities were held to make the Israeli people feel the profound and vibrant Beijing.

Meanwhile, the delegation of Beijing Culture and Tourism Bureau had an informal discussion with Tel Aviv Tourism Bureau. Yara, Director of Tel Aviv Tourism Bureau, spoke highly of the “Charming Beijing” and supported it, expecting a closer cooperation of culture and tourism in two cities. Both parties deeply discussed the possibility and feasibility of operating Beijing Cultural Tourism Week in Tel Aviv and specifically communicated the content, location and form of cooperation of the event, and hope to start more substantive cooperation in the future.


© Business Wire 2019
