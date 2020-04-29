05 Apr 2020

The Pula appreciated by 7.7 percent against the South African rand and depreciated by 6.1 percent against the IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR) over the one-month period to March 2020. The Pula depreciated against all the SDR constituent currencies; it depreciated by 7 percent against the Japanese yen, 6.5 percent against both the US dollar and the euro, 5.2 percent against the Chinese renminbi and 2.4 percent against the British pound.

Over the twelve months period to March 2020, the nominal Pula exchange rate appreciated by 11.1 percent against the South African rand and depreciated by 8.5 percent against the SDR. Against the SDR constituent currencies, the Pula depreciated by 11.8 percent against the Japanese yen, 9.9 percent against the US dollar, 8 percent against the euro, 4.9 percent against the Chinese renminbi and 4.5 percent against the British pound.