Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Pula appreciated by 7.7 percent against the South African rand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
05 Apr 2020

The Pula appreciated by 7.7 percent against the South African rand and depreciated by 6.1 percent against the IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR) over the one-month period to March 2020. The Pula depreciated against all the SDR constituent currencies; it depreciated by 7 percent against the Japanese yen, 6.5 percent against both the US dollar and the euro, 5.2 percent against the Chinese renminbi and 2.4 percent against the British pound.

Over the twelve months period to March 2020, the nominal Pula exchange rate appreciated by 11.1 percent against the South African rand and depreciated by 8.5 percent against the SDR. Against the SDR constituent currencies, the Pula depreciated by 11.8 percent against the Japanese yen, 9.9 percent against the US dollar, 8 percent against the euro, 4.9 percent against the Chinese renminbi and 4.5 percent against the British pound.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 05 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 16:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:50pGHAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
12:50pPENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER : Recommends Building Operators and Schools Flush Pipes to Maintain Water Quality
BU
12:48pBig insurers face fresh coronavirus claim threat from UK hospitality sector
RE
12:48pLittle Caesars® Customers Donate Over 125,000 Pizzas -- And Counting -- As Part Of Brand's "Pie It Forward" Initiative
PR
12:48pDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR
12:46pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
12:45pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Celebrating basic training graduates in times of social distancing
AQ
12:45pPJSC POLYUS : Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update
EQ
12:44pNORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Announces Cash Dividend and Holds Twenty-Fifth Annual Shareholder Meeting
PR
12:44pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
4NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group