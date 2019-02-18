Log in
The Question: Find Your True Purpose

02/18/2019

What do you want out of life and how can you get it? This is The Question we must all ask ourselves if we want fulfilment, if we are looking for a meaning to our lives, if we want to be more.' - Bernardo Moya

In The Question, author and personal development expert Bernardo Moya brings together the best of what is thought and known from the world of self-help. Showing readers how to build a path toward greater well-being, he believes that the quality of your life depends on the quality of the questions you ask yourself.'

The book combines a mix of practical and emotional content; it follows the highs and lows of real-life experience to help inspire readers, giving them practical information to help discover their true purpose in life, and the confidence to pursue it. The Questionwill help readers to:

- Find greater success, fulfillment, and passion

- Stop procrastinating and blaming others for their circumstances

- Become the best version of themselves

- Take responsibility for their actions

We've all come to roadblocks that are challenging, frustrating and overwhelming.In The Question Moya gives readers the confidence to focus on doing something positive. By revealing how to examine your life more closely and ask the type of quality questions that will recharge your life, readers will be able to realise their fullest potential, rather than letting life pass them by.

-ends-

The Question by Bernardo Moya will be available wherever books and ebooks are sold, priced £10.99.

About the author:

Bernardo Moyais Chief Inspiration Officer and Founder of The Best You. Led by his unwavering belief in social, personal, professional and global responsibility, he is passionate about helping others through his book and his platforms NLP Life and The Best You.

In his pursuit of self-improvement, Bernardo founded The Best You in 2009, and as Chief Inspiration Officer, continues to grow the company, which now includes 8 product lines, 26 international staff and numerous partners. He navigated economic adversity during the 2008-2009 recession by seeking opportunities, where others saw obstacles. Bernardo also runs Europe's largest personal development trade fair The Best You EXPO, and is an entrepreneur, writer, publisher and television producer.

He has organised and promoted seminars for the most highly respected figures in the field of personal development, and, as editor-in-chief of The Best Youmagazine, Bernardo has interviewed some amazingly inspiring people.

Bernardo focuses on internal retrospection, considering the quality of a person's life to depend on the quality of the questions they ask themselves. He teaches people to take charge of their lives, learn from their successes and shine.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 14:46:02 UTC
