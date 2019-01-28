The RISC-V Foundation Announces a Search for a Chief Executive Officer

The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its
members to drive a new era of processor innovation via the adoption and
implementation of the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture
(ISA), today announced the RISC-V Foundation Board of Directors has
launched a search for a Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
This newly established role is part of the Board of Directors’ 2020
evolution plan for the expansive RISC-V community, and underscored by
the overwhelming growth and momentum the RISC-V Foundation has witnessed
since its inception in 2015.
Interest in RISC-V has grown tremendously, with more than 100 percent
growth in membership this past year alone and over 1,100 attendees at
the most recent RISC-V Summit held at the Santa Clara Convention Center
this past December. To continue this growth trajectory, the RISC-V
Foundation now seeks a CEO to accelerate, prioritize, and activate all
the opportunities emerging for RISC-V now and into the coming years. The
goal for the new CEO will be to set the long term vision for the
Foundation and grow the staff needed to fulfill the Board’s vision.
The current staff of the RISC-V Foundation are Executive Director Rick
O'Connor and Community Manager Sue Leininger. O’Connor has been
instrumental in helping to grow the community over the past three years
and will continue in his current role and report to the CEO.
Martin Fink, who is Executive Vice President and Chief Technology
officer at Western Digital, was appointed by the Board as interim CEO.
“This is a perfect time for Martin to become RISC-V Foundation’s interim
Chief Executive Officer,” said Krste Asanovic, Chairman of the RISC-V
Foundation Board of Directors. “Martin is a veteran of the open source
community who has tremendous experience bringing open source technology
to commercial markets. He will help us to flourish and grow while we
continue the search for a permanent CEO.”
“I am honored by the trust that the Board has placed in me and am
excited to play a role in pushing RISC-V far beyond its beginnings in
academia to new commercial opportunities that we’re already seeing hit
the market,” said Fink. “We want the world to develop all types of
cores. We want hardware and software providers to be active participants
and contributing to the community. I look forward to working with the
Foundation and its current and prospective members to make this happen
at an accelerated pace.”
Prior to joining Western Digital, Fink spent 30 years at Hewlett-Packard
Company and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE). Fink is listed as
co-inventor on multiple patents and is the author of The Business and
Economics of Linux and Open Source.
Candidates interested in the CEO position can send their resume to Sue
Leininger at sue@riscv.org.
About RISC-V Foundation
RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is a free and open ISA enabling a new
era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded
in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 200 members building
the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware
innovators powering a new era of processor innovation. Born in academia
and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible
software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the
next 50 years of computing design and innovation.
The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its
members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the
RISC-V ISA. With support from the Linux Foundation, members of the
RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of
the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW / SW ecosystem. More
information can be found at www.riscv.org.
