The RISC-V Foundation Appoints Calista Redmond as Chief Executive Officer

The RISC-V
Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members to
drive the adoption and implementation of the free and open RISC-V
instruction set architecture (ISA), today announced that the RISC-V
Foundation Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Calista Redmond as Chief
Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Redmond will succeed
Interim CEO, Martin Fink, and will report to Krste Asanović, Chairman of
the RISC-V Foundation Board of Directors. In her role, Redmond will be
responsible for executing the Board of Directors’ 2020 evolution plan
and driving market growth and adoption of the RISC-V ecosystem around
the world.
Redmond brings more than 20 years of senior-level management and
alliance experience, with significant open source community experience,
to the role. Prior to joining the RISC-V Foundation, Redmond was the
Vice President of IBM Z Ecosystem, where she was instrumental in growing
the IBM Z Ecosystem. During her 12 years at IBM, she led strategic
relationships with chip, hardware, and software providers, system
integrators, business partners, clients, and developers, as well as
fostered broader industry visibility and engagement. Executing
commercialization strategies, technical and business support for
partners, Redmond was a dynamic matchmaker for opportunities across the
IBM Systems community. Prior to IBM, she was CEO and Co-Founder of
Affinity Lab and Co-Founder and CMO of Articulated Impact.
Redmond was instrumental in the strategic formation of OpenPOWER as the
IBM Director of OpenPOWER Global Alliances as well as elected President
of the OpenPOWER Foundation in 2016. Collaborating with key
stakeholders, she drove Foundation growth from zero to more than 300
members and launched the first open community for open architecture
engaging hardware providers, software developers, and end users.
“The RISC-V Foundation Board of Directors is delighted with the
appointment of Calista Redmond as our new CEO,” said Martin Fink,
interim RISC-V Foundation CEO. “We envision a seamless transition as
Calista leverages her wealth of expertise and experience leading IBM
Systems’ strategic business models and open source initiatives.
Calista’s accomplishments in advancing IBM Systems, specifically the IBM
Z Ecosystem, will be indispensable as the RISC-V Foundation is
laser-focused on momentum and growth for 2019 and beyond.”
“I’ve always understood the potential short- and long-term impact of the
RISC-V license-free ISA on the open source community. Having spent a lot
of my career working in the open source ecosystem, I’m excited to help
RISC-V grow and deliver on the Foundation’s mission of paving the way
for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation,” said Redmond,
CEO of the RISC-V Foundation. “From its inception in 2015 until now, the
RISC-V Foundation has grown tremendously. I’m ready to leverage that
momentum to expand the already impressive RISC-V ecosystem.”
Her experience with building and leading strategic business models for
IBM Systems included working with open source initiatives, such as the
Open Mainframe Project, OpenPOWER and OpenDaylight, each contributing to
open source models for infrastructure which will be a vital part of the
RISC-V Foundation’s future.
About RISC-V Foundation
RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is a free and open ISA enabling a new
era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded
in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 235 members building
the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware
innovators powering a new era of processor innovation. Born in academia
and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible
software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the
next 50 years of computing design and innovation.
The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its
members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the
RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and
participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and
related HW / SW ecosystem.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005773/en/