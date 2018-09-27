The Ramey Agency : Adds Healthcare Executive and Promotes Key Personnel

The Ramey Agency, a nationally recognized marketing firm, recently hired
Taylor Neely and her ten-plus years of marketing experience in the
healthcare industry.
Taylor Neely joined Ramey after ten years at the University of
Mississippi Medical Center, where she served as Director of Marketing
for the state’s only academic medical center. During her tenure, UMMC
consistently generated award-winning work with impressive business
results for the 10,000-employee medical center. Taylor’s strategic
insight and wealth of experience will be paramount in growing client
business across several accounts.
Jana Brady, formerly Senior Account Executive, has been promoted to
Account Supervisor. As she continues to take on a greater leadership
role at Ramey, Jana, based in Ramey’s New Orleans office, will continue
to serve her clients in exemplary fashion while handling some of the
agency’s most complex projects.
Swayze Pentecost, formerly Senior Account Executive, now serves as
Marketing Solutions Manager, with a special focus on digital media. Over
the years, Swayze’s strategic insight has proven to be an invaluable
asset to her clients, providing critical information to improve
long-term campaign results and boost short-term ROI.
Sam Potesky, formerly Copywriter, has been promoted to Senior
Copywriter. After joining Ramey in 2015, Sam has developed and produced
award-winning creative work for some of their biggest clients.
About The Ramey Agency
Ramey
is a marketing agency built to grow leader brands. With offices in
Jackson, MS, and New Orleans, LA. Ramey works with high-end and
high-performance clients from coast to coast including C Spire, Entergy
Corp., Hestan, Meyer Corporation, BankPlus and The Catfish Institute.
