The Ramey Agency : Adds Healthcare Executive and Promotes Key Personnel

The Ramey Agency, a nationally recognized marketing firm, recently hired Taylor Neely and her ten-plus years of marketing experience in the healthcare industry.

Taylor Neely joined Ramey after ten years at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she served as Director of Marketing for the state’s only academic medical center. During her tenure, UMMC consistently generated award-winning work with impressive business results for the 10,000-employee medical center. Taylor’s strategic insight and wealth of experience will be paramount in growing client business across several accounts.

Jana Brady, formerly Senior Account Executive, has been promoted to Account Supervisor. As she continues to take on a greater leadership role at Ramey, Jana, based in Ramey’s New Orleans office, will continue to serve her clients in exemplary fashion while handling some of the agency’s most complex projects.

Swayze Pentecost, formerly Senior Account Executive, now serves as Marketing Solutions Manager, with a special focus on digital media. Over the years, Swayze’s strategic insight has proven to be an invaluable asset to her clients, providing critical information to improve long-term campaign results and boost short-term ROI.

Sam Potesky, formerly Copywriter, has been promoted to Senior Copywriter. After joining Ramey in 2015, Sam has developed and produced award-winning creative work for some of their biggest clients.

About The Ramey Agency

Ramey is a marketing agency built to grow leader brands. With offices in Jackson, MS, and New Orleans, LA. Ramey works with high-end and high-performance clients from coast to coast including C Spire, Entergy Corp., Hestan, Meyer Corporation, BankPlus and The Catfish Institute.

