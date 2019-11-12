Log in
The Rancher Advocacy Program Pioneers Groundbreaking Solutions for Farmers and Ranchers in Crisis

11/12/2019 | 08:05am EST

WAELDER, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Rancher Advocacy Program (RAP), a five-year initiative of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, Inc., is the first and only enterprise providing the knowledge of their Rancher Advisory Council working together with industry experts to transition cattle ranches and animal farms away from animal agriculture into viable veganic, compassionate businesses.

Renee King-Sonnen and the Traylors (Ranchers in Transition)

The Rancher Advisory Council is comprised of business experts in their fields who are also former ranchers or members of former ranching families.

Rowdy Girl Sanctuary announces the dates of its first annual RAP Summit, slated for September 18-20, 2020 in Austin, Texas. The RAP Summit is the first of its kind to bring cattle ranchers, animal farmers, plant-based industry experts, manufacturers, activists, and environmentalists together to debate and determine solutions to the imminent concerns around global food production, the economy, animal protection and our climate.

About Rowdy Girl Sanctuary:

Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, which has been featured nationally on CBS Evening News, Animal Planet, ABC's More in Common and other nationally syndicated shows, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and vegan farm animal sanctuary in the heart of Texas.

As Rowdy Girl Sanctuary moves into the new year, their evolution from farm animal rescue and sanctuary to a state-of-the-art, animal care facility, a plant based/environmental resource education center and endowment for ranchers and farmers transitioning begins. Rowdy Girl Sanctuary inspires other ranchers to experience a paradigm shift, and, through the Rancher Advocacy Program, provides them the expertise and tools to evolve away from the cruelty of factory farming to a financially stable business. Rowdy Girl Sanctuary was founded by Renee King-Sonnen and Tommy Sonnen in 2014.

Kip Andersen, Save Movement, Jane Unchained News, Miyoko's, VegFund, Egg-Truth, Womxn Funders in Animal Rights, Vegan Investors, Effect Partners, Pollution.tv, It's Jerky Y'all, Free From Harm, Cowspiracy, Waking Justice and Agriculture Fairness Alliance joins Rowdy Girl Sanctuary in support of the Ranchers Advocacy Program and in launching this trailblazing conference.

For more information on Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, go to https://rowdygirlsanctuary.org/.

For more information on the Rancher Advocacy Program go to https://rancheradvocacy.org/.

Rowdy Girl Sanctuary as featured on CBS Evening News with Steve Hartman, On the Road, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cattle-ranchers-vegan-wife-turns-ranch-into-animal-sanctuary/

Images/Videos
* Rancher Advocacy Program Logo - https://rancheradvocacy.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Rancher-Advocacy-Program-Logo.png
* RAP Summit 2020 Logo - https://rancheradvocacy.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/RAP-Summit-Logo.png
* Renee King-Sonnen, Founder of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, and the Barretts (Ranchers in Transition) - https://rancheradvocacy.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/03_Farmers-in-transition-Renee-With-Jennifer-and-Rodney.jpg
* The Schacherl Family of Starlove Ranch (Ranchers in Transition) - https://rancheradvocacy.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/04_Ranchers-in-transition-Hollie-and-Davey.jpg
* Renee King-Sonnen, Founder of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, and the Traylors (Ranchers in Transition) -https://rancheradvocacy.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/05_Ranchers-in-transition-Richard-and-Cindy.jpg
* Rancher Advocacy Program Video - https://youtu.be/cpv3k5VAxeU

MEDIA ONLY CONTACTS:
Renee King-Sonnen
Founder of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary and Rancher Advocacy Program

Jeri Devereaux
Organizational Developer, Rowdy Girl Sanctuary and Rancher Advocacy Program
+1-281-684-9101
info@rancheradvocacy.org

@RowdyGirlRanch #animalrights #humanrights #climatechange

News Source: Rowdy Girl Sanctuary Inc.

Related link: https://rowdygirlsanctuary.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-rancher-advocacy-program-pioneers-groundbreaking-solutions-for-farmers-and-ranchers-in-crisis/
