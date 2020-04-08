The Rates of Real Profits Created by Means of Financial Investment

Maximum monthly real profit rate was realized in Euro

Euro yielded the highest monthly real profit with the rates of 5.10% and 5.41% according to domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and consumer price index (CPI), respectively.

According to D-PPI, the monthly real profit rate of US Dollar and gold (ingot) yielded real profit with the rates of 3.61% and 2.90% respectively. However, the monthly real profit rate of investors of deposit interest, government domestic debt instruments (GDDI) and stock exchange lost by 0.15%, 1.63% and 19.89% respectively. According to CPI, the monthly real profit rates of US Dollar, gold (ingot) and deposit interest yielded real profit with the rates of 3.92%, 3.21% and 0.15% respectively. However, the monthly real profit rate of investors of GDDI and stock exchange lost by 1.33% and 19.65%, respectively.

The monthly real profit rates created by means of financial investment, March 2020



Gold (ingot) made the highest real profit with the rates of 12.48% according to D-PPI and 13.50% according to CPI, quarterly. In the same period, stock exchange made the highest loss with the rate of 16.59% according to D-PPI and 15.83% according CPI.

The quarterly real profit rates created by means of financial investment, March 2020



Bi-annually, gold (ingot) made the highest real profit with the rates of 12.36% according to D-PPI, 10.79% according to CPI. In the same period, investors of stock exchange made the highest loss with the rate of 9.63% according to D-PPI and 10.90% according to CPI.

The bi-annual real profit rates created by means of financial investment, March 2020



Maximum annual real profit was created by gold (ingot) investors

Gold (ingot) yielded the highest annual real profit with the rates of 30.27% and 26.35% according to D-PPI and CPI, respectively.

According to D-PPI, the annual real profit rate of GDDI, deposit interest, US Dollar and Euro yielded real profit with the rates of 18.91%, 10.18%, 6.92% and 4.63% respectively. However, investors of stock exchange lost by 12.97%. According to CPI, the annual real profit rates of GDDI, deposit interest, US Dollar and Euro yielded real profit with the rates of 15.34%, 6.87%, 3.71% and 1.48% respectively. However, the annual real profit rates of investors of stock exchange lost by 15.58%.

The annual real profit rates created by means of financial investment, March 2020



The next release on this subject will be on May 8, 2020.