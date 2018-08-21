The Real Value of Market Sizing for Your Business | An Infiniti Research Whitepaper

Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest whitepaper on the value of market sizing in boosting business success.

“Knowing the size of the market is fundamental to any strategic business or marketing plan,” says an expert from Infiniti Research.

Most businesses get stuck when it comes to defining their market size and understanding the concept of market sizing way before they even get to the data. Market sizing can solve strategic problems about profitable growth targets and levels of investments in the business. Market sizing can help businesses in developing a quick understanding of the potential for a B2B market opportunity in terms of volume or value and is, therefore, relevant to business strategies and decision making. To help organizations, Infiniti has explained the value of market sizing in boosting your business’ success in this whitepaper.

Market sizing challenges and importance:

The main challenge faced during the consistent and precise estimation of market demand is “data availability”. For several products, market transactions among public and private commercial entities are not openly revealed or collected, except by some industry associations in certain countries. Also, developing markets generally present special challenges since secondary data is not available for a wide range of subjects than in developed markets. These markets are varying quickly and are not yet mature. Yet, the situation differs extremely in different countries and industries, with very good data presented in some countries, but almost nothing in others.

Market sizing helps in estimating and forecasting critical components of companies’ strategies and tactics. They can help answer the many important questions most organizations have about their future strategies and direction on how to attain their goals. As part of the procedure of assessing and estimating a market, strategic planners generally try to answer questions about their competitive environment such as: “What are the segment characteristics and future direction?” or “What the main growth drivers and inhibitors?” or “What are the economic, technological, political, social, regulatory, demographic and purchasing main factors pertinent to the market?” To read more, download a FREE sample

Market sizing in the strategic planning process

Lately, improved dynamism has been witnessed in many markets, where there had been little change. The reasons for this are diverse, but typically relate to technology advances and the quick rise of evolving countries either bringing in new competition or generating new markets - or both. These factors have directed to the growing magnitude and frequency of changes and forecasting uncertainty. Although the role of market sizing as an important market intelligence input into the strategy formulation process has not altered, understanding the fact that predictions cannot remain static for a prolonged period of time has led to a more regular and continuous review of all pertinent market intelligence.

