The Recycling Partnership : Teams up with The Coca-Cola Foundation for Three-Year $4 million Program to Decrease Waste in Atlanta

The
Recycling Partnership with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation is
launching a three-year $4 million-dollar program that will improve
access to recycling, and dramatically increase the capture of more
quality recyclable items in the City of Atlanta.
“The City of Atlanta is eager to work with partners like The Recycling
Partnership to design a more sustainable future for our community and
our country, and we appreciate The Coca-Cola Foundation’s support as
well,” says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Given the growing
problem of packaging waste, it’s critical that Atlanta design a more
efficient recycling system to keep as many of those materials as we can
out of the landfill and back in the recycling stream. I hope this new
partnership and program will allow our city to stake out a leadership
position on recycling that can serve as inspiration and a model for
other communities throughout the country that are looking to address
similar challenges and drive long-term recycling system change.”
The anchor of the new city-wide recycling program is the Partnership’s
“Feet on the Street” cart tagging education campaign, which was
successfully piloted in select areas within the City of Atlanta in 2017.
“Every home has the power to keep 800 pounds of recyclables out of the
landfill every year,” says Cody Marshall, Chief Community Strategy
Officer of The Recycling Partnership. “By educating Atlanta residents at
the cart with easy-to-understand what and what not to recycle
tags, we are driving positive behavior change to help the City of
Atlanta capture more quality recyclables. These quality recyclables are
then put back into the recycling system stream, creating a healthier
economy, a less wasteful planet and stronger communities.”
“We saw a 57% decrease in overall contamination and 27% increase in
overall capture of quality recyclables in 2017 with the Partnership
model,” says Kanika Greenlee, Executive Director of Keep Atlanta
Beautiful Commission. “City of Atlanta residents want to recycle and to
recycle correctly. We will drive powerful recycling change throughout
our entire city with this innovative model.”
“There’s no better place to support a recycling movement than in our
hometown of Atlanta,” says Helen Smith Price, President of The Coca-Cola
Foundation. “Through The Recycling Partnership’s proven recycling
education model, we hope to help Atlanta become a city without packaging
waste.”
In addition to focusing on single-family home recycling in Atlanta, The
Partnership will also launch new programs targeted at improving
recycling access and education at multi-family housing locations and
campuses of local colleges and universities throughout the city.
Learn more about the Partnership’s successful pilot program reducing
contamination in Atlanta at https://recyclingpartnership.org/for-communities/
About The Recycling Partnership
The Recycling Partnership
(recyclingpartnership.org) is a national nonprofit organization that
leverages corporate partner funding to transform recycling for good in
states, cities and communities all across America. As the only
organization in the country that engages the full recycling supply chain
from the corporations that manufacture products and packaging to local
governments charged with recycling to industry end markets, haulers,
material recovery facilities, and converters; The Recycling Partnership
positively impacts recycling at every step in the process. The Recycling
Partnership has served more than 1,000 communities and counting with
best-in-class tools, data, resources and technical support, helped place
500,000 recycling carts, reached 50 million households, and helped
companies and communities invest more than $37 million in recycling
infrastructure. In doing so, The Recycling Partnership has created
meaningful social, environmental, and economic change. By the end of
2019, the nonprofit change agent estimates it will have diverted 230
million pounds of new recyclables, saved 465 million gallons of water,
avoided 250 thousand metric tons of GHG, and driven significant
reductions in targeted contamination rates.
About The Coca-Cola Foundation
The Coca-Cola Foundation is
the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its
inception in 1984, the Foundation has awarded more than $1 billion in
grants to support sustainable community initiatives around the world.
For more information about The Coca-Cola Foundation, please visit www.coca-colacompany.com/our-company/the-coca-cola-foundation.
