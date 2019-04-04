The Redwood City Library Foundation : Presents its 4th Annual STEAM Fest on the Square

With over 80 exhibits, this year’s event will be the largest one-day
outdoor STEAM event in the Bay Area.
STEAM Fest on the Square aims to inspire San Mateo County’s diverse
youth to see themselves as scientists, artists, creators, and inventors.
It is a FREE Bay Area festival introducing kids and adults to STEAM
(Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) through fun
experiments, presentations, speakers, and demonstrations. This year’s
event has something for everyone with activities and performances for
all ages, including grownups. The festival will be held in conjunction
with Maritime Day on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00 am-3:00 pm on
Courthouse Square at 2200 Broadway in Redwood City.
STEAM Fest enlists the talents of local experts to demonstrate fun
aspects of STEAM. The 80 exhibits will cover diverse approaches to
STEAM, spark children’s imaginations, and help them to envision pursuing
a career involving STEAM disciplines. This year’s event will be bigger
and better than ever with additional art exhibits, more robotics
exhibits in Robo Alley, an expanded Eco Alley, and back-to-back local
entertainment.
-
Eco Alley will feature one of SamTran’s new electric buses and an
electric vehicle showcase and test drive event sponsored by Peninsula
Clean Energy.
-
Art Alley exhibits:
-
Artwork from Fung Collaboratives and San Jose State art students
addresses the global hazard of plastic pollution. Booths include
information about each creation and related environmental issues.
Children can participate in and learn from a creative project.
-
Megan Sara uses natural objects like seedpods, leaves, flowers,
shells and rocks collected on nature walks, and deconstructs them
into temporary earth mandalas featuring seasonal color and
geometric patterns . Express yourself in this hands-on creative
practice!
-
Back-to-back entertainment includes Fuse Theater performances, Mambo
Groovin Latin Dance instruction, Ralston Middle School Jazz Band,
Kennedy Middle School band and choir, Corner Laughs folk and pop
music, Bayshore Elite Gymnastics demonstrations, Business Casual A
Cappella performances, Unpopular Opinion high school band, Dragon
Theatre reading of Dork Tales, Latizzmo Hip Hop instruction from
College of Adaptive Arts, and Casa Circulo Cultural Dances.
The San Mateo County History Museum will be open free to the public with
hands-on Maritime Day activities. Attendees can view the Charles Parsons Ships
of the World exhibit and children can design their own model ships,
make old-time cargo, create miniature lighthouses, and learn about knot
tying.
“Last year’s STEAM Fest demonstrated an overwhelming community interest
in opportunities for all youth and families in San Mateo County to
participate in STEAM activities,” stated Redwood City Library Director
Derek Wolfgram. “Redwood City Public Library is currently focused on
creating a more inclusive community, providing opportunities for
residents of all income levels, and delivering access to quality
educational opportunities for all children, and the Redwood City Library
Foundation STEAM Fest on the Square dovetails perfectly with each of
these goals.”
In the decade ending in 2020, United States employers will create about
2.1 million STEM jobs, according to the Federal Bureau of Labor
Statistics, and 80% of future jobs will require STEM literacy. Exposure
to everyday applications will plant the seed for students to pursue more
advanced degrees in STEM disciplines so that future employers can fill
the demand for these jobs in the U.S. Don’t miss this fun day that will
make an impact on all attendees. To see the details of this event or to
participate as an exhibitor, sponsor, or volunteer, visit the website
at: www.SteamFestivalRWC.org
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
What: STEAM Fest on the Square is a FREE Bay Area festival to
introduce youth to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math
through hands-on experiments, presentations, and speakers. It will be
held at the Redwood City Courthouse Square on April 27, 2019. We
anticipate reaching over 5,000 attendees. Our mission is to inspire San
Mateo County’s diverse youth to see themselves as scientists, artists,
creators, and inventors. Where: Redwood City Courthouse Square 2200
Broadway Redwood City, CA
When: Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. See website www.SteamFestivalRWC.org
for information, sponsorships, and event schedules.
Cost: FREE
Audience: All ages welcome. Booth, Volunteer, or Sponsor Signups:
See www.SteamFestivalRWC.org
or email rclf-officemanager@redwoodcity.org
for more information.
Who: Presented by the Redwood City Library Foundation, the
Redwood City Public Library, Redwood City Parks and Recreation, the San
Mateo County History Museum, and Peninsula Clean Energy.
About the Redwood City Library Foundation: The Redwood City
Library Foundation is a non-profit organization supporting the Redwood
City Public Library in cultivating literacy, life-long learning, and
community connections. Our goal is to enhance access to information,
knowledge, and technology. The website is: http://www.rclfdn.org/
About the City of Redwood City: The City of Redwood City is a San
Francisco Bay Area community located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the
technology-rich region extending from the San Francisco shoreline to the
foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Redwood City is the third largest
city within the County of San Mateo, with 85,992 residents. The city
enjoys an average of 255 sunny days a year, which it boasts via the city
slogan: "Climate Best by Government Test". Incorporated in 1867, Redwood
City is home to the San Mateo County History Museum (located in the
county's old courthouse) and the only active deep water port within the
south bay of San Francisco. The city's vibrant downtown, quickly
becoming known as the entertainment hub of the San Francisco Peninsula,
offers residents, visitors, and businesses a unique retail,
entertainment, and restaurant experience. For more information, visit
the City of Redwood City's website at www.redwoodcity.org,
or follow @RedwoodCity on Twitter and http://facebook.com/CityofRedwoodCity.
About Peninsula Clean Energy: Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE) is San
Mateo County’s official electricity provider. PCE is a public,
not-for-profit, local community-choice energy agency that provides all
electric customers in San Mateo County with cleaner electricity at lower
rates than those charged by the local incumbent utility. PCE is
projected to save customers more than $17 million per year. Formed in
March, 2016, PCE is a joint powers authority made up of the County of
San Mateo and all 20 cities and towns in the county. PCE serves
approximately 290,000 accounts.
