The Redwood City Library Foundation : Presents its 4th Annual STEAM Fest on the Square

With over 80 exhibits, this year’s event will be the largest one-day outdoor STEAM event in the Bay Area.

STEAM Fest on the Square aims to inspire San Mateo County’s diverse youth to see themselves as scientists, artists, creators, and inventors. It is a FREE Bay Area festival introducing kids and adults to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) through fun experiments, presentations, speakers, and demonstrations. This year’s event has something for everyone with activities and performances for all ages, including grownups. The festival will be held in conjunction with Maritime Day on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00 am-3:00 pm on Courthouse Square at 2200 Broadway in Redwood City.

STEAM Fest enlists the talents of local experts to demonstrate fun aspects of STEAM. The 80 exhibits will cover diverse approaches to STEAM, spark children’s imaginations, and help them to envision pursuing a career involving STEAM disciplines. This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever with additional art exhibits, more robotics exhibits in Robo Alley, an expanded Eco Alley, and back-to-back local entertainment.

Eco Alley will feature one of SamTran’s new electric buses and an electric vehicle showcase and test drive event sponsored by Peninsula Clean Energy.

Art Alley exhibits: Artwork from Fung Collaboratives and San Jose State art students addresses the global hazard of plastic pollution. Booths include information about each creation and related environmental issues. Children can participate in and learn from a creative project. Megan Sara uses natural objects like seedpods, leaves, flowers, shells and rocks collected on nature walks, and deconstructs them into temporary earth mandalas featuring seasonal color and geometric patterns . Express yourself in this hands-on creative practice!

Back-to-back entertainment includes Fuse Theater performances, Mambo Groovin Latin Dance instruction, Ralston Middle School Jazz Band, Kennedy Middle School band and choir, Corner Laughs folk and pop music, Bayshore Elite Gymnastics demonstrations, Business Casual A Cappella performances, Unpopular Opinion high school band, Dragon Theatre reading of Dork Tales, Latizzmo Hip Hop instruction from College of Adaptive Arts, and Casa Circulo Cultural Dances.

The San Mateo County History Museum will be open free to the public with hands-on Maritime Day activities. Attendees can view the Charles Parsons Ships of the World exhibit and children can design their own model ships, make old-time cargo, create miniature lighthouses, and learn about knot tying.

“Last year’s STEAM Fest demonstrated an overwhelming community interest in opportunities for all youth and families in San Mateo County to participate in STEAM activities,” stated Redwood City Library Director Derek Wolfgram. “Redwood City Public Library is currently focused on creating a more inclusive community, providing opportunities for residents of all income levels, and delivering access to quality educational opportunities for all children, and the Redwood City Library Foundation STEAM Fest on the Square dovetails perfectly with each of these goals.”

In the decade ending in 2020, United States employers will create about 2.1 million STEM jobs, according to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, and 80% of future jobs will require STEM literacy. Exposure to everyday applications will plant the seed for students to pursue more advanced degrees in STEM disciplines so that future employers can fill the demand for these jobs in the U.S. Don’t miss this fun day that will make an impact on all attendees. To see the details of this event or to participate as an exhibitor, sponsor, or volunteer, visit the website at: www.SteamFestivalRWC.org

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

What: STEAM Fest on the Square is a FREE Bay Area festival to introduce youth to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math through hands-on experiments, presentations, and speakers. It will be held at the Redwood City Courthouse Square on April 27, 2019. We anticipate reaching over 5,000 attendees. Our mission is to inspire San Mateo County’s diverse youth to see themselves as scientists, artists, creators, and inventors. Where: Redwood City Courthouse Square 2200 Broadway Redwood City, CA

When: Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. See website www.SteamFestivalRWC.org for information, sponsorships, and event schedules.

Cost: FREE

Audience: All ages welcome. Booth, Volunteer, or Sponsor Signups: See www.SteamFestivalRWC.org or email rclf-officemanager@redwoodcity.org for more information.

Who: Presented by the Redwood City Library Foundation, the Redwood City Public Library, Redwood City Parks and Recreation, the San Mateo County History Museum, and Peninsula Clean Energy.

About the Redwood City Library Foundation: The Redwood City Library Foundation is a non-profit organization supporting the Redwood City Public Library in cultivating literacy, life-long learning, and community connections. Our goal is to enhance access to information, knowledge, and technology. The website is: http://www.rclfdn.org/

About the City of Redwood City: The City of Redwood City is a San Francisco Bay Area community located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the technology-rich region extending from the San Francisco shoreline to the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Redwood City is the third largest city within the County of San Mateo, with 85,992 residents. The city enjoys an average of 255 sunny days a year, which it boasts via the city slogan: "Climate Best by Government Test". Incorporated in 1867, Redwood City is home to the San Mateo County History Museum (located in the county's old courthouse) and the only active deep water port within the south bay of San Francisco. The city's vibrant downtown, quickly becoming known as the entertainment hub of the San Francisco Peninsula, offers residents, visitors, and businesses a unique retail, entertainment, and restaurant experience. For more information, visit the City of Redwood City's website at www.redwoodcity.org, or follow @RedwoodCity on Twitter and http://facebook.com/CityofRedwoodCity.

About Peninsula Clean Energy: Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE) is San Mateo County’s official electricity provider. PCE is a public, not-for-profit, local community-choice energy agency that provides all electric customers in San Mateo County with cleaner electricity at lower rates than those charged by the local incumbent utility. PCE is projected to save customers more than $17 million per year. Formed in March, 2016, PCE is a joint powers authority made up of the County of San Mateo and all 20 cities and towns in the county. PCE serves approximately 290,000 accounts.

