The Refinery Mission Receives $6K Grant from Home Bank and FHLB Dallas

Funds Will Support Transitional Programs for Homeless Men

The Refinery Mission, a nonprofit organization that provides support to homeless men transitioning out of incarceration, rehab, mental health facilities and other organizations, received $6,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). Local dignitaries and bank representatives joined the organization at a recent check presentation.

The Refinery Mission Development Director Michelle Bergeron said the organization will use the funds to continue the organization’s efforts to improve a work readiness program and operational costs.

“The work readiness program is crucial to who we are and what we do as a small, private organization,” said Ms. Bergeron. “The program provides transportation, which helps individuals get to and from work, as well as provides wellness checks. Without this program, we would not be living up to our mission.”

Ms. Bergeron learned about the PGP grant from a Home Bank representative who encouraged her to apply. This is the organization’s first PGP grant.

Home Bank Vice President and Community Reinvestment Act Officer Brandon Kelly said the PGP can positively affect the community.

“As frequent users of the PGP, we have seen the funds benefit anyone from special-needs residents, first-time homebuyers and in this case, men who are in desperate need of a second chance,” said Mr. Kelly. “This grant will have a lasting impact on their lives.”

With the PGP, FHLB Dallas member institutions like Home Bank contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio. This year, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 25 member institutions to assist 27 CBOs. Combined with FHLB Dallas member contributions, a total of $442,500 has been awarded to the organizations.

“The PGP accomplishes more than just paying for common business needs such as operating and capacity building expenses,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “Organizations can reach their full potential with the help of FHLB Dallas member institutions that utilize the program.”

Ms. Bergeron said finding new ways of funding are particularly important to the organization’s mission.

“We service a niche group of people so there are many layers in what we do,” said Ms. Bergeron. “Finding new ways of funding are particularly important to our mission. Thanks to Home Bank and FHLB Dallas for the grant to continue to serve our community.”

