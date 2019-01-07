The Remarkable 16% Daily Growth Witnesses How iCoinbay Is Changing Crypto-Trading with Trading Premium Gain

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of a new year when predictions about where the cryptocurrency industry are heading abound, on January 7th, iCoinbay, a cryptocurrency exchange combined with an operation model called Trading Premium Gain (or TPG) officially declares that the number of TPG holders reached an average daily growth of 16% and the user communities expanded to include 53,000 members in 2018. The accomplishment is quite outstanding during the overall bear market and is attributed to iCoinbay's various reward promotions and its pioneering "Token Economy" innovation -- the "Trading Premium Gain".

TRADING: Trading in iCoinbay is rewarded with TPG tokens!

Users contribute the transaction fees generated by their trading activities and are rewarded with the equivalent value of TPG tokens. iCoinbay emphasizes that customers who generate transaction fees should be encouraged and rewarded through an affirmation of their contributions. With this, iCoinbay guarantees a 100% return on fees through the issuance of TPG tokens. This is perfect for users who perform a large number of trades as there is actually no loss in paying transaction fees. Instead, users gain and earn TPG tokens as a result of paying transaction fees through trading. Meanwhile, in the process of establishing a safe and stable community, certain penalty measures have been formulated for acts which would prove detrimental to the community. A "reverse incentive" mechanism as mentioned in the theory of the token economy.

PREMIUM: The amount that's paid to get an insurance, or something that is of a higher-than-usual quality.

iCoinbay added an insurance system for TPG. With a 0.025% of premium added to the transaction fee, a 100-day insurance is established for the generated TPG tokens. The combination of traditional finance measures and the theory of token economy, allows users to enjoy the benefits of their tokens without worrying about the risk of token depreciation. Being the world's first exchange to issue an insurance premium to protect asset value, this innovation has caused many investors and observers to believe that it will bring significant changes to the industry.

GAIN: To increase in speed, or amount; or to get something that is useful, that gives you an advantage, or that is in some way positive, especially over a period of time.

TPG's price has climbed steadily since its opening quotation, and users are now seeing several benefits of Trading Premium Gain Plan. For instance, they receive a certain amount of TPG tokens which relate to the amount of their transaction fees, and this value is maintained for a period of 100 days. Meanwhile, they also receive 70% of all income generated from transaction fees – this is distributed among the users according to how many TPG token holders there are. On top of that, they benefit from iCoinbay's insurance system. When the policy expires, community members can exchange their TPG tokens for a stable coin based on its original market price. This feature exists only in iCoinbay, where users are offered incentives through a reward system. It ultimately shows iCoinbay's commitment to building a safe and sustainable community which is built on mutual gains.

In conclusion, iCoinbay's Trading Premium Gain Plan returns 100% of the transaction fees to the users in the form of TPG tokens, provides an insurance system that guarantees users that their TPG tokens are insulated, protected and secured from losses due to price fluctuations, and most importantly, users can always enjoy platform income distribution while holding TPG tokens.

Furthermore, by separating the concept of the Trading Premium Gain Plan model, we find that this model is done with precise calculation, which is only made possible by a team of experts in the financial industry. As a result, it has made the token economy moving steady up to this point.

There is no doubt that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have enjoyed boom times over the past couple of years, and iCoinbay has leveraged its advantages to offer users a unique community experience based on joint development, success and responsibility. In today's otherwise risky, volatile world of cryptocurrencies and exchanges, iCoinbay guarantees a community-based token exchange that offers a stable environment where users can view themselves as long term investors, rather than hit-and-run speculators.

In a sector which often appears defined by speculative short-termism, iCoinbay's operation model and dedication to its community, mark the platform out as genuinely innovative, unique and forward-looking to stand out in the crypto-exchange industry.

About iCoinbay:

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-remarkable-16-daily-growth-witnesses-how-icoinbay-is-changing-crypto-trading-with-trading-premium-gain-300774410.html

SOURCE iCoinbay