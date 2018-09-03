Log in
The Renewable Energy Market in the GCC Reached $2.1 Billion in 2018, and is Expected to be Valued at $25 Billion by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 12:07pm CEST

The "GCC Renewable Energy Industry Forecast 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The opulence and suitability of resources accompanied by rapidly falling technology costs are the main driving factors for the renewable energy business in the GCC.

Lack of dedicated policies & regulations and subsidized fuel prices are slowing the utilisation of potential renewables resources down.

Government initiatives, such as an established independent power plant (IPP) models should foster a private investment in the sector.

Outlook

Renewable energy has been the fastest-growing energy sector in the GCC for several years now. It reached USD 2.1 billion dollars in 2018 and is expected to be valued at USD 25 billion in the year 2022.

Solar projects account for 71 per cent of all renewable energy projects in the GCC. 210 GW of additional power generation is planned to be achieved from solar energy in the GCC - less than 0.5 per cent of solar potential in the Gulf.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Graphs
  2. Summary
  3. GCC Renewable Energy Plans and Targets
  4. GCC Renewable Energy Industry Forecast
  5. UAE Renewable Energy Industry Forecast
  6. Saudi Arabia Renewable Energy Industry Forecast
  7. Kuwait Renewable Energy Industry Forecast
  8. Qatar Renewable Energy Industry Forecast
  9. Bahrain Renewable Energy Industry Forecast
  10. Oman Renewable Energy Industry Forecast
  11. GCC Renewable Energy Contractors by Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hz65j/the_renewable?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
