The Renewable Energy Market in the GCC Reached $2.1 Billion in 2018, and is Expected to be Valued at $25 Billion by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The opulence and suitability of resources accompanied by rapidly falling technology costs are the main driving factors for the renewable energy business in the GCC.

Lack of dedicated policies & regulations and subsidized fuel prices are slowing the utilisation of potential renewables resources down.

Government initiatives, such as an established independent power plant (IPP) models should foster a private investment in the sector.

Outlook

Renewable energy has been the fastest-growing energy sector in the GCC for several years now. It reached USD 2.1 billion dollars in 2018 and is expected to be valued at USD 25 billion in the year 2022.

Solar projects account for 71 per cent of all renewable energy projects in the GCC. 210 GW of additional power generation is planned to be achieved from solar energy in the GCC - less than 0.5 per cent of solar potential in the Gulf.

