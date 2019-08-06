The RepHresh™ Brand Debuts at Beautycon L.A. 2019 to Empower All to ‘Take Care Down There'

The #1 Trusted, Gynecologist Recommended* RepHresh™ Brand Redefines Confidence Through Comfort and Control Over Vaginal Health

The RepHresh™ Brand is proud to announce its participation in Beautycon LA, an immersive, two-day event that offers consumers an outlet to redefine what beauty and confidence means to them. RepHresh will bring a new perspective to Beautycon 2019 on how feeling comfortable and self-assured in vaginal health can help promote overall confidence.

“Through education and awareness, women can learn how to maintain vaginal health and gain the confidence to take on the world, without embarrassment or hesitation,” says Stephanie Berez, Marketing Director of RepHresh. “We couldn’t be more excited to share our message of ‘take care down there’ and address common issues women of all ages experience.”

Everyday occurrences like sex, menstruation, hormone fluctuations, and certain soaps can throw off and cause an imbalance in the natural pH of the vagina. When vaginal pH is elevated, symptoms like odor, itch, and discomfort can occur. RepHresh Vaginal Gel is an over the counter, odor eliminating gel that is clinically shown to maintain healthy vaginal pH. When used once every 3 days, RepHresh Vaginal Gel helps maintain a healthy vaginal pH—relieving discomfort by getting to the root cause. The RepHresh Brand also offers a daily oral probiotic supplement, RepHresh Pro-B, that balances yeast and bacteria to help maintain a healthy vaginal flora.**

The RepHresh brand can be found in the B-Well section of Beautycon at booth #315. Accompanied by brand experts, the RepHresh booth will offer product samples, information on when and how to use RepHresh, and open conversation about vaginal health and wellness.

#BeautyconLA, located at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will take place on Saturday, August 10and Sunday, August 11 and feature some of the world’s top beauty and wellness brands and influencers in the space. For more information on the event and to purchase a ticket, visit https://la.beautycon.com/.

“The progressive atmosphere of Beautycon aligns perfectly with bringing important, taboo topics to life and we are eager to engage in open and unapologetic conversation about vaginal health,” adds Berez.

* Among gynecologists who recommend within the vaginal odor eliminating category and/or trust feminine oral probiotics to maintain vaginal health.

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

