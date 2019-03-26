The
RepHresh brand launches NEW RepHresh Cooling Relief Vaginal
Anti-Itch Spray to relieve external feminine itch and neutralize odor.
The product will be available for retail distribution on April 1, and
customers will be able to purchase it at national drug and grocery
retailers.
RepHresh Cooling Relief Vaginal Anti-Itch Spray provides relief on
contact. It contains the #1 doctor-recommended anti-itch ingredient,
hydrocortisone, and is intended for topical use on the vulva (the
exterior skin surrounding the vagina) and is unscented.
"We added RepHresh Cooling Relief Vaginal Anti-Itch Spray to our line of
RepHresh products in response to women expressing the need for an
immediate on-the-go external spray to relieve itch, odor, and general
discomfort," says Stephanie Berez, Director of Marketing for RepHresh.
"Tried and tested by women, the cooling sensation felt soothing and
stopped the itch right away. We hope to continue empowering women to
feel confident and comfortable every day. The RepHresh brand is pleased
to add this external 2-in-1 cooling spray to the existing product
line-up.”
Product highlights include:
-
Temporarily relieves both external feminine itch & neutralizes odor
(2-in-1)
-
New & different design: sprays in any orientation, even upside-down
-
Relief without numbing (non-benzocaine)
-
Paraben-free
-
Portable, great for on-the-go
-
Each tube provides up to 60 uses
Retailers will want to ensure this product is on their shelves as it
offers strong trade-up potential given its +60% higher dollar ring vs.
other sprays and wipes. Also, research shows that 24% of women and 95%
of sufferers would add this to the feminine hygiene products they
already use*.
To celebrate the launch, a $2.00-off coupon will be offered for RepHresh
Cooling Relief Vaginal Anti-Itch Spray and any RepHresh products
including:
“Using our new cooling spray with other RepHresh products, women can
control odor and itch by balancing and maintaining their vaginal flora.
The mission of the RepHresh brand is to destigmatize taboo topics and
educate women to be their own advocates when it comes to maintaining
good vaginal health,” adds Berez.
*Source: Source: C-Space February 2018, Itch & Odor Sufferers L12M
(180 participants)
**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug
Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or
prevent any disease.
Church
and Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of
personal care, household and specialty products under the brand names
ARM & HAMMER, FIRST RESPONSE and other well-known trademarks.
