Relieves External Feminine Itch and Neutralizes Odor. Available for Distribution April 2019. On shelf and available to customers nationwide in July.

The RepHresh brand launches NEW RepHresh Cooling Relief Vaginal Anti-Itch Spray to relieve external feminine itch and neutralize odor. The product will be available for retail distribution on April 1, and customers will be able to purchase it at national drug and grocery retailers.

RepHresh Cooling Relief Vaginal Anti-Itch Spray provides relief on contact. It contains the #1 doctor-recommended anti-itch ingredient, hydrocortisone, and is intended for topical use on the vulva (the exterior skin surrounding the vagina) and is unscented.

"We added RepHresh Cooling Relief Vaginal Anti-Itch Spray to our line of RepHresh products in response to women expressing the need for an immediate on-the-go external spray to relieve itch, odor, and general discomfort," says Stephanie Berez, Director of Marketing for RepHresh. "Tried and tested by women, the cooling sensation felt soothing and stopped the itch right away. We hope to continue empowering women to feel confident and comfortable every day. The RepHresh brand is pleased to add this external 2-in-1 cooling spray to the existing product line-up.”

Product highlights include:

Temporarily relieves both external feminine itch & neutralizes odor (2-in-1)

New & different design: sprays in any orientation, even upside-down

Relief without numbing (non-benzocaine)

Paraben-free

Portable, great for on-the-go

Each tube provides up to 60 uses

Retailers will want to ensure this product is on their shelves as it offers strong trade-up potential given its +60% higher dollar ring vs. other sprays and wipes. Also, research shows that 24% of women and 95% of sufferers would add this to the feminine hygiene products they already use*.

To celebrate the launch, a $2.00-off coupon will be offered for RepHresh Cooling Relief Vaginal Anti-Itch Spray and any RepHresh products including:

“Using our new cooling spray with other RepHresh products, women can control odor and itch by balancing and maintaining their vaginal flora. The mission of the RepHresh brand is to destigmatize taboo topics and educate women to be their own advocates when it comes to maintaining good vaginal health,” adds Berez.

Church and Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the brand names ARM & HAMMER, FIRST RESPONSE and other well-known trademarks.

