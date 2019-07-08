Replens™, the #1 doctor recommended, clinically tested, hormone-free, brand of vaginal moisturizers, is proud to celebrate 30-years of helping women experience immediate relief by alleviating internal vaginal dryness to live life comfortably and enjoy all life’s stages.
“As we age our skin, face, hands, hair and vaginal tissues become dry and less elastic,” says Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., OB/GYN Yale University School of Medicine. “Vaginal dryness, if left untreated, can lead to more serious problems and painful intercourse. I’ve been recommending the Replens™ brand of vaginal moisturizers as a first-line solution to my patients to help restore vaginal moisture and increase comfort for decades particularly if dryness is a recurring complaint during menopause, post-partum or as a result of cancer treatment.”
10 facts about vaginal dryness:
-
Vaginal dryness can affect women of all ages. It’s one of the most common symptoms of menopause and can worsen over time vs. other symptoms that vanish on their own.
-
Regular intercourse even into the 80’s and 90’s can help maintain vaginal elasticity and lubrication.
-
Routine muscle relaxation exercises, alternately contracting and relaxing your pelvic muscles, and vaginal dilation exercises using a dilator can help keep your body in prime shape as you age.
-
Cigarette smoking can lower estrogen levels, contributing to vaginal dryness.
-
Sex can be made more enjoyable after menopause by treating vaginal dryness with a vaginal moisturizer.
-
Allergy medications with antihistamines can dry out mucous membranes, including those in the vaginal wall.
-
Some women don’t feel comfortable using hormone therapy and seek alternatives or a companion product like Replens™ vaginal moisturizer.
-
Avoid using vinegar, yogurt, douches, hand lotions, soaps, and bubble baths. They will only irritate the sensitive tissue of the vagina and exacerbate dryness.
-
Sjogren’s syndrome can lead to vaginal dryness.
-
Diuretics like caffeine and alcohol can exacerbate vaginal dryness.
According to clinical studies and published in scientific journals, Replens™ is considered an effective solution for women suffering with vaginal dryness.
-
The New England Journal of Medicine published, "In a randomized trial, a polycarbophil-based vaginal moisturizer available over the counter (Replens) provided relief of vaginal (dryness) symptoms that was equivalent to that of vaginal estrogen…," stated the article entitled Management of Menopausal Symptoms, by Deborah Grady, M.D., M.P.H.
-
The Pharma-Kinnex survey of OB / GYN’s in the Southern U.S. concluded that the Replens Moisturizer is an outstanding first-line, over-the-counter solution for vaginal dryness and associated coital pain.
-
Because cancer, surgery, and treatments can cause painful sex and difficulty with arousal, loss of desire and inability to orgasm, a good silicone Lubricant like Replens Silky Smooth just before sex will ease penetration and abrasion. M.D. Anderson reports, “Women can use a water-based or silicone-based. . . lubricant during sex or use a vaginal moisturizer to counter dryness or tightness in the vagina caused by cancer treatment.
When used twice weekly, the Replens™ Long-Lasting vaginal moisturizer’s unique bioadhesive binds directly to vaginal cells, thickens tissues, increases elasticity and reduces the incidence of vaginal dryness by attaching to dry cells and delivering continuous moisture—hydrating and rejuvenating vaginal tissues for 3-full days. The Replens™ vaginal moisturizer is cleared by the FDA as a personal lubricant for vaginal application. It’s fragrance-free and compatible with natural rubber latex, polyisoprene, and polyurethane condoms.
The Replens™ family of estrogen-free products work together to provide a complete solution to vaginal dryness and discomfort. Replens™ Long-Lasting Vaginal Moisturizer helps relieve internal dryness for up to three days, leaving tissues hydrated by replenishing moisture and rejuvenating dry internal vaginal cells while Replens™ Moisture Restore External Comfort Gel addresses vaginal dryness on the outside skin. Replens™ Silky Smooth silicone personal lubricant supplements the body’s natural lubrication when applied just before sex to help ease penetration, decrease discomfort, and enhance intimacy.
Lauren Streicher, MD in her book, Sex RX, concludes, “In spite of claims from dozens of products that call themselves ‘long-acting moisturizers,’ only the Replens™ vaginal moisturizer has been proven in scientific studies to actually thicken vaginal walls, increase lubrication, and decrease painful intercourse. The Replens™ brand has been making a significant difference in women’s lives for 30-years and gives them safe alternatives to hormone therapy, and other drugs.”
The Replens™ family of products are as close as the local drug store and available without a prescription.
