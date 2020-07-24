The Report on the Activities of the Ministry of Finance was Discussed Facebook Google + Twitter 24.07.2020

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting, during which the report on the activities of the Ministry of Finance for 2019 was discussed.

Minister Atom Janjughazyan reported on the work done on fiscal policy, effective financial management, public debt management, introduction of a reporting system, improvement of the capacity of public administration bodies through training courses, optimization of structural subdivisions.

Reference was also made to the reforms implemented by the Ministry, including in the systems of tax and procurement, cooperation with international financial organizations.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the programs implemented by the Ministry in the above-mentioned directions, stressed the need to implement continuous, consistent measures aimed at effective financial management. In particular, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the introduction of additional mechanisms necessary for the timely implementation of measures envisaged in the state budget expenditure program, which will make the process of spending and management of funds more predictable throughout the year.

Source: www.primeminister.am