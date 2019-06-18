The Results Are In! Lunches of Love Awarded $100,000 to Fight Child Hunger

Texas ranks third in the nation for food insecurity and many children
facing hunger rely on school lunch as their only meal of the day. Fort
Bend nonprofit Lunches of Love helps fill the gap when children are out
of school and would otherwise not know where and when their next meal
would come. Lunches of Love will be able to serve more than 4,300
children in Fort Bend County after receiving the most public votes
during the Reliant Gives public voting campaign. Reliant employees
surprised the nonprofit today with a donation of $100,000.
Launched in 2016, Reliant
Gives Vote, Reliant’s crowd-sourced, charitable giving program
reached $1 million in donations with this campaign. Since then, funds
have been awarded to 24 deserving nonprofits, impacting over 140,000
lives across the state of Texas.
The program allows the public to vote and direct company donations to
three nonprofits, which are nominated by employees. The nonprofit with
the most votes receives $100,000. The organization with the second most
votes was Shriners Hospitals for Children-Houston and the organization
with the third most votes was Bo’s Place.
“These three organizations each make a powerful and unique impact in
Houston, filling needs in our community that are so critically
important,” said Elizabeth Killinger, Reliant president. “I’m so
grateful to our thoughtful employees for nominating such deserving
organizations and I’m thrilled our company can support causes that are
important to both our employees and communities.”
Final Voting Results
-
$100,000: Lunches
of Love provides free nutritious sack lunches to children in Fort
Bend County that depend on breakfast and lunch provided by their
school, during extended school holidays (spring break, summer,
Thanksgiving and Christmas) and weekends. Hunger impairs children’s
health in significant and long-lasting ways, including impeded growth
and development, poor immune systems, mental health and lower test
scores. The $100,000 donation will provide 133,333 lunches to children
in Fort Bend County and allow the organization to add a sustainable
garden at the facility to teach children about fruits and vegetables.
-
$30,000: Shriners
Hospitals for Children - Houston provides care for children in the
specialty areas of orthopaedics, spinal cord injury, and cleft lip and
palate, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
-
$20,000: Bo’s
Place delivers a variety of grief support programs, information
and resources for bereaved children, families, and adults at no cost.
Bo’s Place operates on the belief that it is helpful and healing for
grieving children and adults to share their stories, memories,
experiences, thoughts and feelings with those who can understand their
journey. The organization offers the only free on-going grief support
program in the greater Houston area for children and their families.
