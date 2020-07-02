The Retina Group of Washington Finalizes Affiliation With PRISM Vision Group™

PRISM Vision Group’s Geographical Footprint Spans into Fifth State

PRISM Vision Group™, the largest vertically-integrated eye care services organization in the Mid-Atlantic region, announced that it has completed its transaction with The Retina Group of Washington (RGW).

“We are excited to have The Retina Group of Washington join our growing organization,” said Steven A. Madreperla, MD, PhD, President and CEO, PRISM Vision Group. “This affiliation expands our footprint and comprehensive network of eye care providers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region including the District of Columbia and the state of Virginia, while at the same time making us home to the largest network of retinal care providers in the country.”

PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization with a legacy that spans more than 30 years. Its mission is to support practices in providing patients with world-class, comprehensive eye care while at the same time building an unrivaled practice environment for its network of affiliated physician groups and employees.

“RGW has a long legacy of providing high-quality, retina services,” said Michael M. Lai, MD, PhD, physician partner, RGW. “We are confident that our affiliation with PRISM Vision Group, will support, enhance and expand the services we provide to our patients, and our ability to grow and affiliate with more eye care providers in our market.”

With the addition of RGW, PRISM Vision Group now has more than 120 providers, at nearly 70 locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

“This is a proud day for PRISM Vision Group – our providers, employees and patients,” said Dr. Madreperla. “We look forward to working closely with RGW on strategic growth initiatives and integration, optimizing the network model, enhancing administrative processes and operating efficiencies, investing in clinical technologies and most importantly in supporting the highest level of patient care.”

About PRISM Vision Group™

PRISM Vision Group is the largest vertically-integrated independent ophthalmology administrative services organization (ASO) in the Mid-Atlantic region, with the largest network of retinal care providers in the US. PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization with a mission to support ophthalmology practices in providing patients with world-class, comprehensive eye care and an unrivaled practice environment for its network of affiliated physicians and employees. To learn more, visit prismvisiongroup.com.

About The Retina Group of Washington

The Retina Group of Washington (RGW) is the leading provider of retinal and macular care in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. With 17 locations throughout Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, RGW is one of the largest ophthalmology practices in the U.S., and the largest practice solely dedicated to retinal care. The team is comprised of experienced retinal physicians and surgeons, who are both local and national leaders in treating vitreoretinal diseases. To learn more, visit rgw.com.

