The Retirement Plan Company Adds Stadion's StoryLine to Recordkeeping Platform

Stadion
Money Management, a participant level, customized retirement
solutions manager, announced today that The Retirement Plan Company
(TRPC) has made Stadion’s StoryLine, built with SPDR® ETFs,
available on its retirement solutions platform. TRPC is a national
provider of account recordkeeping, third-party administration, and
actuarial services for qualified retirement plans.
“For the past 25 years, TRPC’s platform has been an important vehicle
for plan advisors looking for solutions that can help Americans realize
their retirement dreams,” said Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion
Money Management. “We’re delighted that they’ve chosen StoryLine to be
part of the TRPC family and look forward to a long and positive
relationship with them.”
StoryLine’s innovative approach aims to recognize every plan sponsor and
employee as unique. The StoryLine process first seeks insight into the
overall plan make-up with the intent of tailoring default options for
each plan sponsor. Then, with Stadion’s participant-centric web
interface, employees can further define their individual investment
paths based on personal risk profiles. StoryLine allows – at the
employee’s discretion – the inclusion of outside and spousal assets to
facilitate more comprehensive retirement planning. The end goal is to
have each participant on a personalized path that goes well beyond
typical age-based investment strategies.
“StoryLine’s delivery of customized advice seeks to help thousands of
plan participants navigate what can often be a daunting investment
selection process,” said Patrick Hale, who serves as both President and
Chief Executive Officer of TRPC. “We’re pleased to make this solution
available to the advisors who access our platform so that they can bring
it to the attention of plan sponsors nationwide.”
About TRPC
The Retirement Plan Company, LLC (TRPC) is a national provider of
account recordkeeping, third-party administration, and actuarial
services for qualified retirement plans. It has grown from its
Nashville, TN headquarters to having regional offices in Portland, OR,
Dayton, OH, and Greenville, SC and has established firm relationships
with trusted and experienced financial advisors, TPA firms, and
investment platform providers. For more information please see www.trpcweb.com.
About Stadion Money Management
Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm
headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion’s retirement managed account
solutions provide participants an opportunity to further personalize
their own retirement portfolios. As of 12/31/18, Stadion managed
approximately $2.89 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com
SMM-012019-005
