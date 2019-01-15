The Retirement Plan Company Adds Stadion's StoryLine to Recordkeeping Platform

Stadion Money Management, a participant level, customized retirement solutions manager, announced today that The Retirement Plan Company (TRPC) has made Stadion’s StoryLine, built with SPDR® ETFs, available on its retirement solutions platform. TRPC is a national provider of account recordkeeping, third-party administration, and actuarial services for qualified retirement plans.

Founded in 1992, The Retirement Plan Company, LLC (TRPC) offers a wide range of services and is well established in serving retirement plans across the United States. Notable for its use of Open Architecture record keeping, which allows plan sponsors to explore a large variety of investment opportunities, TRPC is committed to providing plan participants with both the educational resources and account management tools they believe impart essential assistance in achieving a financially secure retirement.

“For the past 25 years, TRPC’s platform has been an important vehicle for plan advisors looking for solutions that can help Americans realize their retirement dreams,” said Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion Money Management. “We’re delighted that they’ve chosen StoryLine to be part of the TRPC family and look forward to a long and positive relationship with them.”

StoryLine’s innovative approach aims to recognize every plan sponsor and employee as unique. The StoryLine process first seeks insight into the overall plan make-up with the intent of tailoring default options for each plan sponsor. Then, with Stadion’s participant-centric web interface, employees can further define their individual investment paths based on personal risk profiles. StoryLine allows – at the employee’s discretion – the inclusion of outside and spousal assets to facilitate more comprehensive retirement planning. The end goal is to have each participant on a personalized path that goes well beyond typical age-based investment strategies.

“StoryLine’s delivery of customized advice seeks to help thousands of plan participants navigate what can often be a daunting investment selection process,” said Patrick Hale, who serves as both President and Chief Executive Officer of TRPC. “We’re pleased to make this solution available to the advisors who access our platform so that they can bring it to the attention of plan sponsors nationwide.”

About TRPC

The Retirement Plan Company, LLC (TRPC) is a national provider of account recordkeeping, third-party administration, and actuarial services for qualified retirement plans. It has grown from its Nashville, TN headquarters to having regional offices in Portland, OR, Dayton, OH, and Greenville, SC and has established firm relationships with trusted and experienced financial advisors, TPA firms, and investment platform providers. For more information please see www.trpcweb.com.

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion’s retirement managed account solutions provide participants an opportunity to further personalize their own retirement portfolios. As of 12/31/18, Stadion managed approximately $2.89 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com

StoryLine is a marketing term associated with investment advisory services and products provided by Stadion Money Management, LLC. Certain of the StoryLine accounts and funds utilize exchange-traded funds that bear the SPDR® trademark to implement Stadion’s investment strategy. Stadion receives both an annual payment and reimbursement for certain marketing and other assistance in connection with the StoryLine Accounts from State Street Global Advisors or its affiliates in connection with Stadion’s use of SPDR® ETFs in the StoryLine Accounts. StoryLine is not managed, sponsored or endorsed by State Street Global Advisors or its affiliates and is not guaranteed by Stadion or its affiliates or by State Street Global Advisors or its affiliates. No party makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in the StoryLine Accounts, including “StoryLine. Built with SPDR® ETFs.” State Street Global Advisors has no obligations to take into consideration the StoryLine Accounts or investors in the StoryLine Account when managing or creating SPDR® ETFs. Standard & Poor’s®, S&P®, S&P 500®, Standard & Poor’s 500, 500, Standard & Poor’s Depositary Receipts, and SPDRs® are trademarks of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. and have been licensed for use by State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC(S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third-party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments are subject to risk, and any of Stadion’s investment strategies may lose money. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance of the future performance of any Stadion account. The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

