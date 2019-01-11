The Rev Cycle GPO: a New Revenue Cycle Purchasing Organization Created to Eliminate Healthcare Spending

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With healthcare costs on the rise and insurance reimbursement waning, the healthcare community will be facing major economic challenges in 2019. The independent hospitals are virtually non-existent as they are being purchased by larger healthcare systems which have shared services, optimized business office processes and some of the best vendors in the industry.

Even the largest healthcare systems are bleeding revenue and "in the red" because despite their revenue, their costs are through the roof.

According to a recent HIMSS article, its publication stated that "hospital costs should be cut by 2022 in order to breakeven and outsourcing will most likely play a significant part."

Medical Providers are missing revenue from internal processes and their vendors and write-off or adjust billions of dollars in potential annual revenue.

Bobbie Celler, Esq. a third-party liability healthcare attorney and national legal host on the CW Network, who has contracted with over 400 hospitals and medical providers across the country since 2010 and found approximately half a Billion dollars missed revenue for his Clients, has created a revenue cycle group purchasing organization (GPO) specializing in healthcare services outsourcing.

In an interview with Mr. Celler, he stated "Although Group Purchasing Organizations exist today, they focus on products for healthcare providers not services and that is exactly why we created "The Rev Cycle GPO" www.TheRevCycleGPO.com

"Instead of going to individual stores scattered across the country and paying full retail, we have all of the best services at bulk pricing under one roof in our network.

"Like Walmart, our vendors offer their services for a small percentage above their cost in exchange for volume discounts and bulk pricing for our GPO provider members. This allows our healthcare community members access and the opportunity to significantly optimize their revenue while simultaneously reducing their costs."

Medical Providers and supplier could join The Rev Cycle GPO, by contacting MemberServices@TheRevCycleGPO.com

Media Contact: 207514@email4pr.com Name Elexis Castillo Phone (561) 869-8989 Website www.TheRevCycleGPO.com

