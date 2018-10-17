The Rising of Hebei Industrial Design

Hebei International Industrial Design Week 2018 (HIDW for short) made
its debut on NY Times Square Screen on 30th September, 2018, voicing
another momentous sign of the achievement on industry transformation
driven by industrial design after Hebei’s release of “Measures on
Supporting Industrial Design Development”. Hebei Industrial Design
Innovation Center (HIDC for short), established on 26th April, 2018, is
regarded as a critical innovation engine for accelerating the
integration and development of Hebei industrial design and manufacturing
by the paths of design atmosphere building, industry matching and
platform forging. Enjoying the reputation of the carrier of Hebei
industrial design’s “Enlightenment Movement”, HIDC has vitalized the
Hebei manufacturing industry through a series of events called “Design
Lecture” and “Design & Industry Matching Conference” within 6 months.
Industrial design, which has never been enslaved to design field, plays
a significant role in comprehensively integrating product’s function,
structure, quality, shape, package and service with the utilization of
technology, engineering, aesthetics, psychology and economics. Areas of
culture and creativity, business, technology, maker, architecture,
Internet, AI, and urban planning could be increasingly energized by the
development of industrial design and innovation. Among all the blossoms
of industrial design, HIDW stands out as it makes industrial design
visible and prevailing.
Lou Yongqi, Dean of College of Design and Innovation in Tongji
University, Jukka Savolainen, Director of the Design Museum Finland,
Srini Srinivasan, President-elect of the World Design Organization,
Masayuki Kurokawa, World-renowned Architect and Industrial Designer will
deliver design themed keynote speeches in terms of education and
creativity in HIDW opening ceremony. International Pioneer Design
Experience Pavilion, another eye-catching highlight in HIDW, features
VR, sound, interaction, power and other innovative new media
installation devices, conveying the transmitting and bridging effects
among solution, industrial design, experience design and technological
product, also showing the various facets of technology and design.
International Pioneer Design Experience Pavilion is curated by Sean C.S.
Hu, CEO of Hu’s Art Company, curator of Taipei’s 2018 Nuit Blanche.
