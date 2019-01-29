The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre Celebrates 8th Anniversary

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre is celebrating its 8th year of offering memorable experiences in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

The luxury hotel in Dubai opened its doors in 2010, offering elegant accommodations overlooking the bustling city. To mark the celebration of the eighth year, the luxury hotel has highlighted eight reasons why this downtown retreat is the ultimate choice for city goers, business travelers, honeymooners and tourists alike, all seeking #RCMemories.

Award Winning Restaurants

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre provides a feast for the senses with distinctive award-winning and fine dining restaurants that feature fresh, innovative cuisine. From a vibrant Belgian restaurant to a beautiful sunken garden serving delicacies in a traditional Arabic ambiance are amongst the culinary offerings. Enjoy a delectable set menu at Le Cirque or relax in a vibrant lounge at Flair No.5.

Location – at the heart of Downtown Dubai

Situated on Sheikh Zayed Road, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre offers elegant accommodation overlooking Downtown Dubai. This upscale sanctuary is a luxury hotel that is conveniently situated in the heart of the financial district, just a short drive to Dubai International Airport and five minutes from the tallest building in the world.

Unwind at the Award-Winning The Ritz-Carlton Spa

This haven of wellness and relaxation is one of the finest wellness centres in the Middle East, offering the very latest treatments using respected local techniques to relax the mind, body and spirit. The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Dubai was recently awarded number two best spa in the world and number one in the Middle East during the ESPA awards.

Ritz Kids

Ritz Kids is an engaging and immersive experience that builds upon the adventures of travel that your child will always treasure. Ritz Kids was created for children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old with an exclusive partnership with Jean-Michel, Cousteau's Ocean Futures Society. His vision is brought to Ritz Kids through fun activities that appeal to a child's innate love of discovery and sense of curiosity.

The Rooms and Suites

Capturing the essence of Downtown Dubai, the rooms and suites at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre feature spacious layouts with seating areas and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer abundant natural light and breathtaking views.

The Residences

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre offers unparalleled accommodation which includes one, two and three-bedroom luxury residences. The Ritz-Carlton Residences are ideal for families or business travelers who wish to enjoy time in the comfort of the fully serviced apartments complete with kitchenette.

The Ritz-Carlton Ladies and Gentlemen

The Ladies and Gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre are dedicated to creating warm and genuine memories for guests. Their knowledge of what the city has to offer brings an added layer of experience to guests stays, while their commitment to the comfort of their guests creates a new level of hospitality.

Weddings

No two love stories are the same, which is why weddings at The Ritz-Carlton celebrate each couple’s unique story. The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre offers a beautiful destination that will make every couples’ special day the most memorable. To celebrate the eighth anniversary, Tareq Derbas, the General Manager of the property, will arrive at the hotel in a stylish BMW i8 to unveil a light installation in the shape of an 8 to guests. “We are delighted to be celebrating eight years of providing memorable experiences in the heart of Downtown Dubai,” said Derbas. “The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre offers a tranquil haven amidst the bustling city - ideal for business and leisure travelers alike; our guests can enjoy everything from exquisite dining to a relaxing spa, luxurious accommodation with stunning city views and the perfect destination wedding venue.”

For more information or reservations please call +971 4 372 2628 or email events.dubaiifc@ritzcarlton.com

###

About The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre

Set in the bustling heart of Dubai’s dynamic downtown and located on Sheikh Zayed Road, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre offers elegant accommodation overlooking the downtown Dubai. With premium amenities and an international spa, this upscale haven is a luxury hotel that celebrates the emerging local arts scene and the craftsmanship of classic Art Deco design.

Located only 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, the hotel offers seven hotel restaurants and lounges, a ballroom with more than 1,000 antique mirrors embedded with 10,000 crystals, a 24-hour fitness center with 2 swimming pools (indoor and rooftop) and a holistic spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre also offers 341 elegantly appointed accommodations and 124 5-star serviced apartments. The luxury hotel is full of visually intriguing space that brings together the classic craftsmanship of Art Deco design with the elegance of traditional Arabic elements.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD, currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. The Ritz-Carlton is proud to offer The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® in which members can link accounts with Marriott Rewards® and Starwood Preferred Guest® for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc.

