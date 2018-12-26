Log in
The Rockport Group Recognizes the Bankruptcy Court Approval of the Liquidation Plan of the Relay Shoe Company

12/26/2018 | 02:01pm CET

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rockport Group, a leading maker of casual and dress shoes including the Rockport, Reef, Aravon and Dunham brands, announced Friday that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has approved the liquidation plan of The Relay Shoe Company, formerly known as The Rockport Company, in conjunction with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case filed on May 14, 2018.  This is positive news for The Rockport Company, LLC (acquired by Charlesbank Capital Partners on August 2, 2018) as it completes 2018 -- a year of change and transformation.

Rockport recently announced the hiring of Javan Bunch as President as well as a series of significant process improvements and advancements in product and marketing efforts.  Collectively this work is focused on setting the stage for a very exciting 2019. 

About The Rockport Group
The Rockport Group is home to the Rockport, Reef, Aravon and Dunham brands. With its diverse assortment of men's and women's footwear, products from The Rockport Group can be found in various retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. Headquartered in the Greater Boston area, The Rockport Group is committed to its history of innovation and a consumer-centric approach to style, fit and comfort. For more information, visit www.rockport.com.

The Rockport Group Contact:
Bill Riley
Vice President, Marketing
(617) 213-6200

bill.riley@rockport.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
