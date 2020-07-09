Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The SCIEX Triple Quad™ 7500 LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready Launches at Virtual Product Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:01am EDT

System represents peak in sensitivity and enables customers to Go Beyond current limits

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the next generation of its flagship nominal mass spectrometer, the SCIEX Triple Quad™ 7500 LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready. This system delivers the highest level of sensitivity in the SCIEX portfolio and enables customers to go beyond previous limits.

“The 7500 System is going to absolutely improve the productivity and efficiency in the laboratory. What I am happily surprised and shocked about is usually we see incremental improvements. 20 years ago it was easy to gain an order of magnitude in sensitivity but that has not been the case over the last 10 years. Now with this new 7500 System, we have gone to another level of sensitivity. SCIEX has again set the bar for sensitivity,” says Shane R. Needham, Co-Founder at Alturas Analytics.

Key features of the SCIEX 7500 System include:

  • Workflows become simplified with a linear dynamic range of up to six orders of magnitude, surpassing existing sensitivity parameters to quantify at lower levels with precision.
  • New D Jet™ Ion Guide allows users to characterize analytes that were once previously undetectable. The unique design also captures more ions from the spray plume.
  • New OptiFlow® Pro Ion Source improves productivity and reduces the need for extensive sample preparation, allowing users to quantify more trace analytes at lower levels.
    • Integrated E Lens™ Technology increases ion sampling.
    • The OptiFlow® Pro Source modular capability enables interchange between high flow and low flow, and between ESI and APCI, without manual adjustments.
  • Powered by SCIEX OS Software, this system can control, acquire, analyze, interrogate and report, all on one intuitive platform.
  • Simple upgrade path enables additional QTRAP functionality scan types to improve confidence. MRM3 workflows can push quantification levels through matrix interferences.

“The significant impact of faster and more sensitive instruments is twofold, you can more reliably get lower results in quantification, and you can combine several runs. Less analysis time means less costs for labs,” says Wim Broer, Manager of Science and Development at Nofalab. For the food and environmental space, the impact is even more profound. “New regulations are constantly introduced to keep us safe. For labs like ours, we have to constantly innovate our methods, our approaches to meet these requirements. Faster and more sensitive instruments help with that.”

Inese Lowenstein, President of SCIEX, adds, “The SCIEX 7500 System is a culmination of everything we’ve learned about our customers, about our own ambition, and the absolute limits of what can be achieved. By reaching parts per quadrillion in sensitivity, our customers’ research can touch each of us on a very personal level and have a lasting effect on a whole generation.”

To learn more about the SCIEX Triple Quad™ 7500 LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready, visit www.sciex.com/gobeyond.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) family of global life science and technology innovators, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Let’s connect: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to https://sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries.

© 2020 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-11918-A


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aEXCLUSIVE : Google's Fitbit deal will face EU antitrust probe if no concessions - sources
RE
11:32aNIELSEN : And SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder Combine Tools To Empower Walmart Suppliers To Optimize Online Content And Performance
PR
11:31aEQUITABLE : AB to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 23, 2020
PR
11:31aWGU WASHINGTON : Offers Scholarships to Community and Technical College BAS Graduates
BU
11:31aLIQID : and Broadcom Deliver First Turnkey PCIe 4.0 Fabric Platform
BU
11:31aWarehouse Racking Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand For Storage And Warehousing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aREALPAGE : Expands Resident Living Solutions with Lockbox, Eliminating In-Office Payments
BU
11:31aWalgreens to Cut 4,000 Jobs in U.K. Boots Stores, Suspend Buybacks -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:30aFREDDIE MAC : Record low US mortgage rates for the third consecutive week
AQ
11:30aAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Groupe ADP initiates negotiations with trade unions
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
4BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
5SAP SE : SAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group