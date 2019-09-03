Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The SOCOTEC Group Strengthens its International Position through Acquisition of Vidaris*, in the USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOCOTEC Group, a major player in risk management and asset performance optimization, announced that on July 22, 2019 it had acquired ArchEng, the holding company of five legal entities: Vidaris, Inc., LPI, Inc. (2013), CBI Consulting, LLC (2017), C2G International and Synergen Consulting International (2018). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Headquartered in New York, NY, Vidaris is a leading TIC (testing, inspection and certification) consultancy focused on assurance services, building design, efficiency and dispute resolution in the construction, real estate, infrastructure and industrial fields, serving as an independent third‐party advisor for leading developers, property owners, industrial operators, utilities, architects and engineers. The Company’s multidisciplinary, highly technical and integrated service offering includes three major segments: (i) Architectural Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification ("ATIC"); (ii) Dispute Resolution ("DR"); and (iii) Engineering Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification ("ETIC") on both existing and new assets.

Vidaris covers both the East and West coasts and cities in-between, including prominent cities like New York, NY; Boston, MA; Miami, FL; Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; and Los Angeles, CA; as well as an office in Australia.  Clients and projects come from various market sectors, including industrial, residential and commercial real estate, stadium and entertainment venues, infrastructure- including roadways, airports, railways, bridges and tunnels, transportation equipment to renewable energy equipment, power lines, pipelines, and industrial sites.

“Vidaris aligns well with SOCOTEC’s strategy of partnering with teams of high value‐added services to accelerate our organic- and acquisition-driven growth.  We are very excited about this merger as it is another step in our strategy to build the leading international TIC firm in Construction, Building Envelope and Infrastructure, with Vidaris being a monumental stepping stone within the USA,” said Hervé Montjotin, CEO of SOCOTEC Group. “The acquisition broadens the capabilities of SOCOTEC to include consulting, architectural assistance and dispute resolution, services not previously offered, as well as heightens opportunities for cross-selling.”

Chief Executive Officer of Vidaris, Marc Weissbach, said in a statement, “There is tremendous synergy between SOCOTEC and Vidaris. Both firms have similar cultures, recognize the importance of strong relationships with employees and clients, and have long recognized that testing, inspection and certification are not only critical but necessary in our markets. We are happy to be now part of a larger, integrated group and look forward to delivering the highest level and quality of technical expertise our clients rely upon to an expanded geographic realm.”

Vidaris was previously owned by Cortec Group, a New York private equity firm.  The company is managed by Marc Weissbach and the firm’s partners, who will continue as shareholders and employees following closing.

The Vidaris acquisition represents SOCOTEC’s sixth investment in 2019.

About SOCOTEC
The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation over more than 60 years as a trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, health and safety, and the environment.

SOCOTEC’s mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of assets and people’s safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, and training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project’s lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 25 countries, 8,000 employees and over 250 forms of external recognition.

See www.socotec.com for more information.

About Vidaris
Vidaris is a provider of specialty consulting services within the architecture, engineering and construction industries focusing on high-performance buildings and specialty structures. Through an integrated, holistic approach, our professionals provide solutions for building envelope, energy efficiency, sustainability, dispute resolution, code compliance and construction advisory projects.  Vidaris employs over 300 professionals in 15 offices.

See www.vidaris.com for more information.

Contact: Michelle Maxwell
Phone: 212.689.5389 Ext. 168
mmaxwell@vidaris.com
www.vidaris.com

*Vidaris stands for the parent company of Vidaris, named ArchEng. ArchEng is the parent company of Vidaris, LPI, CBI, C2G and Synergen, that has been acquired by the Socotec group.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aSHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/8/2019
PU
11:35aBANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
11:35aTETHYS PETROLEUM : Announces Change of CEO (PDF174 KB)
PU
11:35aFDG KINETIC : Announcements and Notices – Poll Results of Annual General Meeting held on 3 September 2019
PU
11:35aMOLOGEN AG : Correction of a release from 29/08/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:35aIMMUNIC : to Participate in Scientific and Investor Conferences in September
EQ
11:35aPancon Awards Advisory Agreements
NE
11:33aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : Japanese JV to join power generation project in Bangladesh
AQ
11:31aK92 MINING : Pays Out Final Ounces of Gold to Cartesian Royalty Holdings
AQ
11:31aPROBE METALS : More than Doubles Gold Resource to 866,300 Measured & Indicated Ounces and 2,293,500 Inferred Ounces at the Val-d'Or East Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Financial Holding Sofina boosts investment operations with SimCorp Dimension
5BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group