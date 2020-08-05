The SPARBAR legends: Introducing Ray McCline's vision on the future of boxing

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARBAR, the original pioneer of SPARBAR™ boxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and fitness equipment, is excited to introduce Ray McCline as part of its international renowned committee of Board Advisors.

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame President and Founder Ray McCline has over 30 + years of progressive involvement in the boxing business. Ray was fortunate to have trained and traveled with elite athletes all over the world, including five-time world champion and 2012 IBHOF inductee Virgil Hill, former heavyweight champion Ray Mercer, and two-weight division world champion Tracy Harris Patterson, and many other fighters. Ray also has worked with many promotions companies to secure venues and site fees to put on events in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Ray, known as the consummate professional and a resource for sound business advice, reached out to the global giant SPARBAR about three years ago.

"I had observed boxers, athletes, and celebrities using SPARBAR's innovative concept of training with a simulation of a human sparring partner. Being a trainer and having worked with various fighters over my career, I recognized early it was a great device to be utilized. I wanted to display it at my 2nd Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame event, so I reached out to Sparbar and Jazz replied back to me directly," says Mr. McCline.

London-based SPARBAR founder Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill was "thrilled to have his innovative equipment make its debut in the USA market and get the high profile recognition by many boxing legends at the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame event." Ray McCline is dedicated to highlighting the careers of boxers that established Atlantic City as a boxing destination and brings in legends such as Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr, Evander Holyfield, and many more.

"We started building a really good friendship that went beyond the boxing equipment and my event. Jazz is a phenomenal person, who is dedicated to empowering the youth to reach their full potential. Jazz sees boxing equipment business differently and believes there is a new way to do this; he is not stuck in the legacy equipment way of boxing. So when he shared his full vision I was all in, and looking for ways to become involved more," says Ray McCline.

"I see SPARBAR as a piece of breakthrough boxing equipment that will change the way fitness is done overall. You see more and more gyms using SPARBAR, and boxing becomes a fitness lifestyle that is not limited to boxing gyms," adds the boxing veteran.

The trainer, advisor, mentor, and businessman started opening his contacts to introduce SPARBAR to the USA Boxing Community. By Ray McCline and Roxanne Passarella efforts the door was open at his 2nd Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame event in 2018 which started the process to bring Roy Jones Jr. into the SPARBAR family: Roy Jones Jr., who is considered by many to be pound-for-pound one of the best boxers of all time, is now on the Board of Athletic Advisors at SPARBAR.

The legends add up: The whole team behind SPARBAR is excited to share the news that Roy Jones Jr. will collide with "Iron" Mike Tyson on September 12th in Los Angeles, California.

The SPARBAR® products provide ideal groundwork for beginners and for professionals to develop their own training program and workout pace. They allow to adjust to your skills as you improve your own unique technique. Each SPARBAR device is a perfect all-in-one equipment for all ages. The products react to your power level and responds to your personal level of skills.

This is the secret of SPARBAR - the better you get, the more challenging your SPARBAR will be.

