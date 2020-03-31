The Salvation Army : Receives $15 Million from Lilly Endowment Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army has received $15 million in grants from Lilly Endowment Inc. for COVID-19 relief efforts. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Salvation Army has rapidly evolved its programs to serve vulnerable Americans and those whose livelihoods are being affected – in some cases, catastrophically – by COVID-19.

"The Salvation Army is only able to serve thanks to support from others, and we are extremely grateful for the generosity of Lilly Endowment," said David Hudson, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "Across the country, our dedicated staff are going above and beyond to ensure that our neighbors have access to desperately needed resources, such as food and shelter. This much-needed support from Lilly Endowment will allow us to meet those needs for millions of Americans, and we hope the support will boost awareness and inspire others to give as well."

Before the outbreak, one in six Americans was already living in poverty, and more than 70 percent of Americans indicated they would have trouble meeting their financial obligations if they missed a paycheck. Now, The Salvation Army anticipates those numbers will increase and a new generation of need will result from the long-term impacts of the virus, such as layoffs and other job losses, food shortages, and increased childcare needs. After the Great Recession in 2008, The Salvation Army saw an increase of 10 million requests for service between 2008 and 2010.

Lilly Endowment's support for The Salvation Army's efforts is being made in two grants. A $10 million grant to support the Salvation Army's national work will be divided equally among The Salvation Army's four territories, which oversee local efforts in nearly every ZIP code in the United States. A $5 million grant will be dedicated to efforts helping residents of Indiana, where Lilly Endowment is headquartered.

Because The Salvation Army has a year-round presence in the communities it serves, it's able to quickly adapt to the unique needs of each locality. While service looks different around the country, it includes food delivery and food box provision for individuals, families, and isolated seniors; shelter for vulnerable populations; financial support for those who have been laid off or seen their hours cut; desperately needed childcare services; live-streamed or remote emotional and spiritual care; and more. In addition, providing resources to hard-to-reach areas like Alaska and Hawaii will become an increasing priority as their supplies of food, hygiene items, safety gear and other essentials dwindle.

"The Salvation Army is deeply commited to alleviating human suffering - it's in their DNA," said Ronni Kloth, Lilly Endowment's vice president for community development. "Through outreach to low-income individuals and families in need of food and shelter as well as counseling, mentoring and spiritual support, they care for communities every day. In times of crisis the Salvation Army is able to spring into action to help even more people through difficult times. We're grateful for how the Salvation Army is helping our nation during this pandemic."

For more than 70 years, Lilly Endowment has supported various efforts of The Salvation Army to help people in need. In recent years, Lilly Endowment has been a significant funder of The Salvation Army's work to help low-income families throughout the country break the cycle of poverty through The Army's Pathway of Hope Program.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter: @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders' wishes, it supports the causes of community development, education and religion. It funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, though it maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

