News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
The Saudi G20 Presidency held the first Water Deputies Meeting – Press Release

05/14/2020 | 10:20am EDT

Saudi G20 Presidency Holds the First Water Deputies Meeting

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2020

The Saudi G20 Presidency held the first Water Deputies Meeting on May 13, 2020 to discuss sustainable and resilient water management. Water policy discussions aim to address the significant water challenges facing G20 countries, which is critical for all aspects of sustainable development, including public health.

The Water Deputies Meeting served as an opportunity for senior water officials to discuss their shared commitments, as well as the best mechanisms to tackle global water challenges within the framework of the G20.

Delegates from G20 countries, invited countries, and international organizations addressed multiple water-related policy issues, including promoting an enabling environment for water investment, and promoting technological innovation for water management. Participants also recognized the importance of access to safe, clean water during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org

Media Enquiries: G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa+966 11 829 6129

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 14:19:07 UTC
