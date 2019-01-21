Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 10:36pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (“22nd Century Group” or “the Company”) (NYSE: XXII) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 18, 2016 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 22, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. 22nd Century Group’s stock was manipulated by paid stock promoters. This activity subjected the company to heightened scrutiny by the SEC. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about 22nd Century Group, investors suffered damage.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Update on progress of financial restructuring
EQ
12:19aSAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL : generates SAR 1.70bn profit in 2018
AQ
12:19aCAIRO POULTRY : POUL.CA) - EGM Minutes (before Certification)
AQ
12:19aSUDATEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 25/01/2019 AT 18 : 00
AQ
12:19aSAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP : names Al-Khudairi as new chairman
AQ
12:19aPIONEERS : Release from Pioneers Holding (PIOH.CA) Concerning Its Latest Updates
AQ
12:19aSAUDI STEEL PIPES SJSC : Pipe swings to loss in Q4
AQ
12:19aBANK OF CHINA : mulls opening Saudi HQ
AQ
12:19aMEDICAL PACKAGING COMPANY : (MEPA.CA) Disclosure Form For The BoD & The Shareholders' Structure
AQ
12:19aMASRAF AL RAYAN : 's net profit grows to QR2.13bn
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
2NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH : Opens Office in Malaysia
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Big Concern For Chelsea As Higuain Deal Hits Stumbling B..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Ander Herrera Reveals Tactical Difference Between Solskjaer And Jo..
5Oil prices fall as economic growth worries spread
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.