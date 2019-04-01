Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:06pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Conduent, Inc. (“Conduent” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CNDT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 7, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Conduent misled investors by claiming that it had fixed efficiency problems due to operating on multiple technology platforms by February 2018. Contrary to the Company’s earlier claims, it disclosed in November 2018 that “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted clients and delivery performance.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Conduent, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52pCAPRICORN METALS : Non-Binding Incomplete Letter of Intent & Company Update
PU
10:52pXINGFA ALUMINIUM : Cancellation Notice
PU
10:52pZMFY AUTOMOBILE GLASS SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issue ...
PU
10:51pASTEC 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
GL
10:48pMAKO MINING : Announces Q3 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
10:47pXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Chairman Wang Min of XCMG visited China Construction Machinery Association
PU
10:47pHORMEL FOODS : Which Wich® Project PB&J® Partners with Hormel Foods and its SKIPPY® Brand for April “Spread The Love” Campaign to Help Fight Hunger
PU
10:47pINOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended December 31, 2018
AQ
10:43pOil scales 2019 highs on firm China data, Iran sanctions threat
RE
10:43pCARILLION : UK lawmakers want Big Four accounting firms broken up
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
2REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
3BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
5Alberta crude inventories rise despite production curtailments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About