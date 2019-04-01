The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Conduent, Inc.
(“Conduent” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CNDT)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 21, 2018
and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged
to contact the firm before May 7, 2019.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of
the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA
90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can
also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com,
or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. Conduent misled investors by claiming that it
had fixed efficiency problems due to operating on multiple technology
platforms by February 2018. Contrary to the Company’s earlier claims, it
disclosed in November 2018 that “outdated and historically
under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to
our operations and impacted clients and delivery performance.” Based on
these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially
misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the
truth about Conduent, investors suffered damages.
