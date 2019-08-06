Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (“Curaleaf”or “the Company”) (OTC: CURLF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 21, 2018 and July 22, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 4, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Curaleaf marketed its CBD products on both its website and on social media as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to regulations. The Company sold unapproved animal drugs on its website as well. These sales and marketing practices resulted in a warning letter from the FDA. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Curaleaf, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20pSTRIKE ENERGY : 07-08-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (206 KB)
PU
11:14pCTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : and Sicily Boost Tourism Co-operation with Strategic Partnership
AQ
11:14pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:05pIIJ Announces Its First Three Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
GL
11:01pWIX COM : and GMO Epsilon Introduce Enhanced Payment Options in Japan
PR
11:01pRain Carbon to Close Netherlands Resins Facility in 2020
PR
11:00pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation – Diggers and Dealers 2019
PU
10:56pNUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Provides Positive Second Quarter Operating Results, Affirms Pipestone Development Right on Track
AQ
10:55pB RILEY FINANCIAL : Barneys New York Secures Approximately $218 Million in New Financing from Brigade Capital Management and B. Riley Financial Following a Competition to Provide Fresh Capital
PU
10:51pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Facility Receives Net Zero Energy Building Certification
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
4NUVISTA ENERGY LTD : NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Provides Positive Second Quarter Operating Results, Affirms Pipesto..
5GANNETT CO INC : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GANNETT CO., INC. (NYS..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group