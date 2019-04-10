Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 11:21am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (“First Choice” or “the Company”) (OTC: FCHS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 1, 2014 and November 14, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 28, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. First Choice hired Elite Stock Research, Inc. to inflate the price of the Company’s stock by touting it to investors using false promotions. First Choice’s former CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Christian Romandetti, Sr., participated in the scheme, and personally profited from unlawful paid promotion. The scheme violated the Company’s internal compliance policies, code of ethics, and disclosure policy. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about First Choice, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pQUANTUM CAPITAL, INC. Signs LOI to Acquire Hemp Kings, Corp.
GL
01:38pLUTHER BURBANK : Summary Toggle Toggle SummaryLuther Burbank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
PU
01:38pDOMINION ENERGY : Crews on scene of gas line explosion in Durham
PU
01:38pFERRARI : Club Competizioni GT - Opening event for Ferrari racing icons at Mugello
PU
01:38pDOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pSBM OFFSHORE : Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
01:38pSBM OFFSHORE : Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
AQ
01:37pDZS to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 9th
GL
01:33pDISCOVERY : and YouTube Announce Multi-Year Live and On-Demand Programming Partnership
PU
01:33pMilitary Housing Improves with Corvias Customer Service Training Across All 13 Installations
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart
2DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ
5APPLE : APPLE : March mobile phone shipments to China fall 6 percent as economy slows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About