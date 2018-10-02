Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Qurate Retail, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/02/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QRTEA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512961/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 5, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Qurate was overaggressive in the loosening of credit standards for the Company's Easy-Pay program in an effort to attract a large number of new customers. The Company's strong growth in sales was due primarily to the loosening of credit standards. Due to the loosening of standards, Qurate faced a larger risk for write-offs of accounts receivable. Based on these facts, the Company's positive public statements about sales growth and business operations were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Qurate, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
