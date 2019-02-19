Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Science of Meetings: Klaxoon Teamwork Tour comes to DC, showcasing innovative collaboration platform that redefines the future of work; Best-selling author keynotes event at CTA Innovation House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:02pm EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klaxoon Teamwork Across America Tour is arriving in Washington, DC this week in a hot pink semi truck, delivering a new approach to meetings and collaboration. The traveling exhibit addresses a growing productivity issue in companies that are using outdated tools to enable employee interaction, especially during meetings. The tour showcases apps and tools that empower people to work together more effectively, efficiently and creatively.

Klaxoon Speaker
Dr. Steven G. Rogelberg, author of The Surprising Science of Meetings: How You Can Lead Your Team to Peak Performance (top left) Jennifer Taylor, Vice President of U.S. Jobs for CTA (top right), Matthieu Beucher, CEO and founder of Klaxoon (bottom)


Highlighting the DC tour stop is an event on Thursday, February 21 at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Innovation House, featuring well-known expert and best-selling author Dr. Steven Rogelberg. To visit the truck, which will be in DC from Feb 20 - 22, register here.

Meetings are an essential part of corporate America, yet tend to be draining and unproductive. The average business person spends 16 years over the course of their career in ineffective confabs that cost companies nearly $400 billion a year, making meeting efficiency an imperative issue. Effective meetings and teamwork are essential for the future of work.

Who:  Klaxoon, a global provider of new collaboration tools and apps is hosting a workshop on meeting efficiency and teamwork, which will include experts on workplace productivity including:
What:  This teamwork and meeting productivity workshop is part of the Teamwork Across America Tour, a nationwide road trip to showcase new collaboration software tools and apps to users across the U.S. The workshop will highlight new approaches to support collaboration and engagement for effective meetings across organizations. Attendees will learn practical ways to increase engagement, facilitate better and faster decisions, improve information retention, encourage creativity and track actionable outcomes.
    
Where:  CTA Innovation House
21 D Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
    
When:  Thursday, February 21, 2019
5:30 pm - 8:00 pm EST
    
Why:  An estimated 55 million meetings take place every day in the United States, and most of them fail to engage participants or decision making. It is time to bring learnings and solutions forward to solve the meeting “problem” and allow teams and organizations to reap the true potential and full benefits of productive meetings and creative collaboration.
    
How:  Register to attend here or join the Klaxoon Teamwork Tour any time between Wednesday and Friday, Feb 20 - 22 by registering here.


About Klaxoon
Klaxoon is a French tech start-up that has raised $50 million in funding for its team collaboration tools, which are used by thousands of teams in companies in 114 countries such as McDonald’s, Johnson & Johnson, Disney, General Electric, Verizon, and L’Oreal among others. Based in New York, Klaxoon employs more than 200 people.

Press contacts:
Klaxoon: Anne-Lyse Garcon: annelyse.garcon@klaxoon.com / +33 762 236 217
Wired Island International: Toni Sottak: toni@wiredislandpr.com / +1 408 876 4418

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56503d9e-463e-4286-aa3f-a6b0caf01c6c

klaxoon.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Ata rcf
PU
06:48pGrupo Elektra Announces 13% EBITDA Growth to Ps.4,836 Million in 4Q18
GL
06:47pTV Azteca Announces Net Sales of Ps.3,693 Million and EBITDA of Ps.977 Million in the 4Q18
GL
06:44pPROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS : 8-K - Current report
PU
06:44pFLOWERS FOODS : Elects Ryals McMullian CEO Effective May 2019; CEO Allen L. Shiver To Retire
PU
06:43pOWENS & MINOR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40pVICAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40pSHOTSPOTTER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:39pCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM on track for top end of guidance after strong 1H growth
PU
06:39pCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Announcement CTD FY19 Half Year Accounts
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart holiday-quarter sales jump, says consumers still spending
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : to close oldest Brazil plant, exit South America truck biz
3KELLOGG : KELLOGG : Mondelez stock up on Pringles, Milka for fear of Brexit
4DELEK US HOLDINGS INC : DELEK US HOLDINGS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financial Res..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.