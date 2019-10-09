Log in
The Scion Group Marks 20th Anniversary with Launch of Four Student Community Brands

10/09/2019 | 09:36am EDT

National owner/operator of student housing communities introduces new brands matching property types, personalities and price points

The Scion Group LLC, the largest privately held owner and operator of student housing communities in the U.S., today announced a unique approach to the management of student communities with the launch of the first complete national brand family in the student housing business.

“The new Scion family of brands that we are rolling out today is a true innovation in the way that student housing assets are owned and operated,” said Rob Bronstein, president and founder of The Scion Group, which serves nearly 54,900 residents in high-quality communities at 54 campuses nationwide. “The Scion Group is celebrating our 20th anniversary in business this year. Our experiential branding strategy is informed by those two decades of advising colleges and universities and operating student communities.”

The newly unveiled Scion brand family is comprised of four distinct brands, designed to appeal to specific student needs and expectations:

  • Alight
    Alight is the ideal jumping-off place for students who have big goals and know where they are going. This lifestyle appeals to the college student who embodies a young spirit and an old soul. Alight properties are designed for residents who are focused on working hard to achieve what they came to college to do.
  • Lark
    The Lark communities have just enough support and just enough leisure. They are created for students who wish to work hard and play hard. Lark communities are built for residents who are serious and hard-working but are intended to be laid-back places built on friendliness, humor and fun.
  • Redpoint
    Redpoint communities are all about the freedom of the great wide open. They are designed for students with a more independent streak. Redpoint properties are more about the space, with a focus on creating resident experiences that are open, inclusive and adventurous.
  • Ion
    Life at Ion communities is beyond the next bend. The Ion brand is meant for students seeking a more exclusive experience. These communities are geared toward residents who are attuned to cultural developments and who seek a high-energy, creative environment.

“Students aren’t one-dimensional people, so their housing options shouldn’t be one size fits all. We have taken a ‘one size fits none’ approach and created four distinct brands,” said Mitchell Smith, chief operating officer of Scion. “The brand experience is curated for the different personalities and lifestyle interests of the thousands of students we have gotten to know. Scion is re-imagining what student living can be.”

Scion’s new approach to branded communities is similar to the hospitality industry’s niche branding of various property types (for example, the Hilton family of hotel brands, ranging from Hampton to Homewood Suites to Doubletree to Waldorf Astoria) — unique brands that cater to guests seeking different types of experiences and price points.

“The brand family we have announced today represents the perspective and experience that comes from owning and operating all types of student housing communities nationwide,” said Smith. “These brands inform everything we do, from staff selection, training and capital spending to how we curate resident services and the style of communication with our residents.”

“We built our business by learning what college students seek from their housing communities. This new family of brands is designed to meet those unique needs,” said Bronstein. “It will inform every aspect of our business as we embark on the next 20 years.”

To review examples of all Scion brands, please visit https://thesciongroup.com.

About The Scion Group

Scion is the largest privately-held owner/operator of student housing communities in the United States. The company’s current portfolio includes 82 properties comprised of approximately 54,900 beds, mostly off-campus but also including management of two university-affiliated communities. Scion has focused exclusively on the student housing sector since its inception in 1999 as an advisor, owner and operator, and has invested in more than $6 billion of student housing projects. For more information, please visit www.thesciongroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
