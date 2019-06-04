Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Search for Novel Treatment Targets for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 09:16am EDT

New York, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundationis hosting a free interactive webinar on “The Search for Novel Treatment Targets for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder”on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2pm to 3pm ET.Susanne E. Ahmari, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine,will discuss how her translational OCD research program seeks to identify the molecular, cellular, and circuit-level changes that underlie the onset and persistence of abnormal repetitive and compulsive behaviors. During this webinar, Dr. Ahmari will explain how her lab’s recent findings could ultimately pave the way to new treatment approaches for this mental illness that affects 2% to 3% of people worldwide. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television show “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/junewebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered bythe Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. 

BBRF awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $394 million to fund more than 4,700 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $3.9 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in our research grants. The Foundation’s operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. 

Source:            Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

 

Myrna Manners
Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
(718) 986-7255
mmanners@mannersdotson.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aLube-Tech Selects SkyBitz SMARTank Monitoring Solutions for Rapid Deployment Starting This Month
GL
09:37aTAURIGA SCIENCES INC. PRESENTATION TODAY FROM 4 : 00-4:20pm PST at LD Micro Conference 2019 Bel Air, California
GL
09:37aAtara Biotherapeutics Announces Collaborator Presentation Updating Positive Phase 1 Clinical Results for a Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Mesothelioma
GL
09:37aInsurance Consumer Advocacy Group Announces National Expansion and Commits to Address Flood Risk Across the US
GL
09:36aFCA-RENAULT TIE-UP CLEARS FRENCH HURDLES BEFORE BOARD MEETING : sources
RE
09:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blink Charging Co. Reports Phoenix Convention Center Installed Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In East Garage In Partnership With Co., No Terms Disclosed
PU
09:35aSPRINT : My Sprint Rewards Celebrates the Grill Master for Father's Day
PU
09:35aELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR : organises auction for Walloon green certificates in June 2019
PU
09:35aHILTON FOOD : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 4 Weeks In May Up 1.4% Month Over Month, Up 5.5% Year Over Year
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..
3CHINA MOBILE LTD. : China to issue 5G licenses soon
4BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About