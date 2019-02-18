Log in
The Search for Reliable Chinese Jobs Data Intensifies

02/18/2019 | 03:51am EST

By Jacky Wong

There's unreliable Chinese economic data, and then there are China's unemployment figures.

Measuring China's jobless rate has always been a headache. The official number for the urban population produced by China's statistics bureau--which currently gives the unemployment rate at 4.9%--has long seemed both too low and stable to be credible.

That has led economists to find more creative ways to gauge the state of the job market. Economists at Nomura have turned to monitoring what people are searching on Baidu--China's equivalent of Google.

The results give a much more dire picture than official statistics suggest. Searches for terms like "layoffs" and "job seeking" have both skyrocketed in the past couple of months. The frequency of searches for the latter, for example, quadrupled in January from November and now stands at more than twice its previous peak in March 2015.

Such evidence could mean China's job market has worsened substantially as the economic slowdown has started to bite. Recent reports that the likes of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and online-delivery company Meituan Chuxing are laying off employees also suggest that could be the case.

Write to Jacky Wong at JACKY.WONG@wsj.com

