The Second Annual Global Cuisine Awards Will Be Held in Los Angeles

The American Food Association, the hosting committee for the Global Cuisine Awards, announced today that the second Global Cuisine Awards will be held in Los Angeles in November 2018. The Global Cuisine Awards are quickly becoming one of the premiere events in the culinary world, honoring the best restaurants and chefs in a wide variety of categories.

The Global Cuisine Awards’ focus is to promote the world’s culinary cultures through an extensive selection process that draws heavily on input from the public. This year’s event will again focus on the culinary achievements of Los Angeles and the city’s ever growing and diversifying food landscape. Through a variety of voting methods, the nominees are selected from among the most distinctive chefs and restaurants in Los Angeles. This year’s awards will be given to restaurants and chefs who are constantly innovating and moving the culinary atmosphere of Los Angeles forward.

The Global Cuisine Awards Categories Include:

Best Chinese Restaurant, Best American Restaurant, Best Italian Restaurant, Best French Restaurant, Best Korean Restaurant, Best Japanese Restaurant, Best Southeast Asian Restaurant, Best Steakhouse, Best Seafood Restaurant, Best Restaurant Design, Best Middle Eastern Restaurant, Restaurant of the Moment and Outstanding Culinary Tradition. Two new categories were added this year, including Chef of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The selection process is divided into four stages:

Stage One: Candidate Selection Phase during Sept. 6th – Sept. 20th. Stage Two: Members of the American Food Association and Global Cuisine Awards Committee will vote to narrow down each category to five nominees in the time period between Sept. 21st – Sept. 26th. Stage Three: The public will be able to vote on their favorite restaurants through the Global Cuisine Awards website from Sept. 26th – Oct. 26th. Stage Four: The three nominees from each category with the most votes will be selected with the winner from each category announced. The association and the awards committee’s vote will have a weight of 30% and the public votes will have a weight of 70%.

The first Global Cuisine Awards was held in 2017 in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton and included a host of influential guests, with attendees coming from Los Angeles’ top restaurants. Winners included: Backhouse, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, The District by Hannah An, Elaine's Asian Bistro & Grill, EMC Seafood & Raw Bar, Felix, Howlin’ Ray’s, LiOrient Asian Bar, Mr. Chow, Odys + Penelope, Spago, Starry Kitchen, Sun Nong Dan and Umami Burger.

About The American Food Association

The American Food Association brings together restauranteurs, hoteliers, executive chefs, sommeliers and critics committed to the appreciation and development of both traditional food culture and contemporary trends through its exclusive private culinary industry club membership. Together the association’s over 700 members promote the sharing and celebration of the world’s diverse culinary tradition. The organization also serves as the hosting and selection committee for the annual Global Cuisine Awards, which honors the best restaurants, culinary trends, regions, wine and chefs from around the world.

For more information visit: www.globalcuisineawards.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Lansion Media is represented by United Talent Agency. Leading global talent and entertainment company United Talent Agency represents many of the most acclaimed figures across film, television, news, music, sports, theater, fine art, literature, video games, podcasts and other social and digital content.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005804/en/