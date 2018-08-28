On September 8th and 9th, 2018, the Zen 2.0 Foundation will convene Zen
2.0 – the Second Annual Global Mindfulness Forum in the Heart of
Japanese Zen – at Kencho-ji Temple, the first temple in Japan dedicated
to Zen training, and at the adjacent Kamakura Gakuen High School.
Purpose of the Zen 2.0 forum
In Japan, the principle of concentrating one’s heart and mind on the
“here and now” – a core principle of mindfulness – has long existed in
many forms of traditional culture, the arts, and martial arts, thanks
not least to the role played by Zen Buddhism. Kencho-ji Temple in
Kamakura was Japan’s first temple dedicated to Zen training, and to this
day the tradition of Zen exerts a significant influence on Japanese
cultural practices.
At Zen 2.0, we understand the gravity of holding a “mindfulness forum”
in Kamakura. Over the course of two days, the 2018 Zen 2.0 forum will
host a diverse range of forms, from traditional cultural practices to
cutting-edge technologies, and will provide participants with
opportunities for exchange, interaction, and growth.
Through the
Zen 2.0 forum, we aim to cultivate the mindfulness movement in Japan,
and contribute to the spiritual evolution and growth of people around
the world.
Zen 2.0 forum 2018 official website
https://en.zen20.jp/
Video
digest of the 2017 Zen 2.0 forum: https://youtu.be/WdnEgNLMxmw
Schedule
Date: September 8 (Saturday), September 9 (Sunday), 2018, 9:00am – 6:00pm
Venue:
Kencho-ji & Kamakura Gakuen
Address: 8 Yamanouchi,
Kamakura-shi, Kanagawa-ken
Fee: 2-day ticket: ¥22,000; September
8th only: ¥15,000; September 9th only: ¥17,000
Interpretation:
Japanese - English interpretation provided for all sessions.
Host:
Zen 2.0 Foundation
To purchase tickets: https://zen20-20180908-09.peatix.com
The 2018 forum theme and program
“Feel your body, Know your mind” is the theme for this year’s Zen 2.0
forum. Participants will be able to experience and enjoy not only Zen
meditation, but also many different forms of mindfulness, including
music, dance, tea, and breathwork, led by a diverse range of
practitioners who are highly regarded in their respective fields.
