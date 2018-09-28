The Second Global Cuisine Awards Partners with Yamibuy

The Public Is Encouraged to Vote for the Opportunity to Win Luxury Raffle Prizes; Three Winners Will Receive an iPhoneXS, and 10 Will Receive a Nintendo Switch Gaming Console

The American Food Association, the hosting organization for the Global Cuisine Awards (GCA), has announced their partnership with Yamibuy for data analysis support in order to deliver an objective result of finding the best restaurants in the greater Los Angeles area. This year’s final winners will be jointly voted on by the Global Cuisine Awards’ professional committee with a weight of 30%, while public voting results will have a 70% weight in the decision-making process.

This year, the Global Cuisine Awards is partnering with Yamibuy to conduct public opinion research on the best restaurants in the greater Los Angeles area. Yamibuy, a leading online marketplace known for distributing the best Asian snacks, food, cosmetics, health products, health supplements, home appliances, and books, will be providing professional data analysis support in order to guarantee data validity and show the public an objective result.

Since public votes will count for 70% of the weight in the nomination process, the Global Cuisine Awards encourages foodies and restaurant enthusiasts who have experienced the Los Angeles restaurant scene to participate in the voting process. Voters who participate in the two voting stages will be automatically entered into two rounds of drawings for raffle prizes.

The luxury prizes for the raffle will be divided into three tiers:

Tier 1 Prizes: Three 1st Tier Prize Winners will receive an iPhone XS along with 2 tickets to attend the 2nd Global Cuisine Awards. Tier 2 Prizes: Ten 2nd Tier Prize Winners will receive a Nintendo Switch game console along with 2 tickets to attend the 2nd Global Cuisine Awards. Tier 3 Prizes: Twenty 3rd Tier Prize Winners will receive free tickets to attend the 2nd Global Cuisine Awards Show and the 2019 Huading Awards.

People can vote on the Global Cuisine Awards website as well as the Yamibuy website from Monday, October 8, to Wednesday, November 7, 2018, for the first stage to narrow down the nominees for each category from 5 to the Top 3. For even more chances to win luxury prizes, the public is encouraged to participate in the second stage of voting to select the final winners for each category from the Top 3. The second stage of voting will begin on Thursday, November 8, 2018. All prize winners will be officially announced on the GCA website and each winner will be contacted through the email address they provide.

About The American Food Association

The American Food Association brings together restaurateurs, hoteliers, executive chefs, sommeliers and critics committed to the appreciation and development of both traditional food culture and contemporary trends, through its exclusive private culinary industry club membership. Together the association’s over 700 members promote the sharing and celebration of the world’s diverse culinary tradition. The organization also serves as the hosting and selection committee for the annual Global Cuisine Awards, which honors the best restaurants, culinary trends, regions, wine and chefs from around the world.

The Global Cuisine Awards honors top restaurants from around the world to promote the world’s culinary cultures and the cities that best represent the ever-diversifying food landscape. The committee has decided to focus on Los Angeles for the 2nd Global Cuisine Awards. The committee members will be evaluating every aspect of Los Angeles’ top restaurants, utilizing the group’s diverse professional and culinary experiences as a foundation.

For more information visit: www.globalcuisineawards.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Lansion Media and its parent company Global Talents Media Group are represented by United Talent Agency. Leading global talent and entertainment company United Talent Agency represents many of the most acclaimed figures across film, television, news, music, sports, theater, fine art, literature, video games, podcasts and other social and digital content.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927006030/en/