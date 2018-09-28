The Second Global Cuisine Awards Partners with Yamibuy

The Public Is Encouraged to Vote for the Opportunity to Win Luxury
Raffle Prizes; Three Winners Will Receive an iPhoneXS, and 10 Will
Receive a Nintendo Switch Gaming Console
The
American Food Association, the hosting organization for the Global
Cuisine Awards (GCA), has announced their partnership with Yamibuy
for data analysis support in order to deliver an objective result of
finding the best restaurants in the greater Los Angeles area. This
year’s final winners will be jointly voted on by the Global Cuisine
Awards’ professional committee with a weight of 30%, while public voting
results will have a 70% weight in the decision-making process.
This year, the Global Cuisine Awards is partnering with Yamibuy
to conduct public opinion research on the best restaurants in the
greater Los Angeles area. Yamibuy, a leading online marketplace known
for distributing the best Asian snacks, food, cosmetics, health
products, health supplements, home appliances, and books, will be
providing professional data analysis support in order to guarantee data
validity and show the public an objective result.
Since public votes will count for 70% of the weight in the nomination
process, the Global Cuisine Awards encourages foodies and restaurant
enthusiasts who have experienced the Los Angeles restaurant scene to
participate in the voting process. Voters who participate in the two
voting stages will be automatically entered into two rounds of drawings
for raffle prizes.
The luxury prizes for the raffle will be divided into three tiers:
|
Tier 1 Prizes:
|
|
|
Three 1st Tier Prize Winners will receive an iPhone XS
along with 2 tickets to attend the 2nd Global Cuisine Awards.
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 2 Prizes:
|
|
|
Ten 2nd Tier Prize Winners will receive a Nintendo Switch game
console along with 2 tickets to attend the 2nd Global Cuisine
Awards.
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 3 Prizes:
|
|
|
Twenty 3rd Tier Prize Winners will receive free tickets to
attend the 2nd Global Cuisine Awards Show and the 2019 Huading
Awards.
People can vote on the Global
Cuisine Awards website as well as the Yamibuy
website from Monday, October 8, to Wednesday, November 7, 2018, for
the first stage to narrow down the nominees for each category from 5 to
the Top 3. For even more chances to win luxury prizes, the public is
encouraged to participate in the second stage of voting to select the
final winners for each category from the Top 3. The second stage of
voting will begin on Thursday, November 8, 2018. All prize winners will
be officially announced on the GCA website and each winner will be
contacted through the email address they provide.
About The American Food Association
The American Food Association brings together restaurateurs, hoteliers,
executive chefs, sommeliers and critics committed to the appreciation
and development of both traditional food culture and contemporary
trends, through its exclusive private culinary industry club membership.
Together the association’s over 700 members promote the sharing and
celebration of the world’s diverse culinary tradition. The organization
also serves as the hosting and selection committee for the annual Global
Cuisine Awards, which honors the best restaurants, culinary trends,
regions, wine and chefs from around the world.
The
Global Cuisine Awards honors top restaurants from around the world
to promote the world’s culinary cultures and the cities that best
represent the ever-diversifying food landscape. The committee has
decided to focus on Los Angeles for the 2nd Global Cuisine Awards. The
committee members will be evaluating every aspect of Los Angeles’ top
restaurants, utilizing the group’s diverse professional and culinary
experiences as a foundation.
For more information visit: www.globalcuisineawards.com
Lansion Media and its parent company Global Talents Media Group are
represented by United Talent Agency. Leading global talent and
entertainment company United Talent Agency represents many of the most
acclaimed figures across film, television, news, music, sports, theater,
fine art, literature, video games, podcasts and other social and digital
content.
