Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Secretary General of the Muslim World League to Lead Delegation To New Zealand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Alissa has announced a visit to New Zealand to offer condolences to the victims, families and communities of the Christchurch attack and will also visit those wounded in the tragedy.  In a meeting today with Ambassador James Monroe, New Zealand's representative to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Alissa said that his visit will be on behalf of all Muslims and reiterated that in the face of such evil, the global community can answer only with the values of love, harmony and peace.

Muslim World League Logo

Ambassador Monroe said that the tragedy of the two mosques will not alter New Zealand's national harmony or diversity and welcomed Dr. Alissa's visit.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 15, 2019, Dr. Alissa said, "To address the scourge extremism and Islamophobia, we need governments and faith organizations around the world to work together to encourage religious tolerance and understanding and prevent all forms of incitement and hatred, including all types of hatred leveled against any religion or ethnicity."

The Muslim World League has pledged to increase its efforts to work with multi-faith groups in order to create initiatives that promote greater understanding and tolerance. 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-secretary-general-of-the-muslim-world-league-to-lead-delegation-to-new-zealand-300814334.html

SOURCE Muslim World League


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:15pIRC : Announcements and Notices - Dates of Directors' Meeting 2018 Results Announcement on 29 March 2019
PU
08:11pHYDUKE ENERGY SERVICES : Delays Filing of its Annual Audited Financial Statements, MD&A and AIF and Has Applied for a Management Cease Trade Order
AQ
08:10pAMS : and Wise Road Capital Advance Further Development for Environmental, Flow and Pressure Sensors Through Creation of a Joint Venture
BU
08:10pAPPLE : Netflix says it will not join Apple TV service
RE
08:09pINNOVENT BIOLOGICS : Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of Anti-CD47 Monoclonal Antibody in the U.S.
PR
08:08pBANCO SANTANDER : Brexit hits ability of UK fintech to lure top talent - report
RE
08:07pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Conagra Brands, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
08:05pSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
PU
08:03pNVIDIA : Teams with Amazon Web Services to Bring AI to Millions of Connected Devices
AQ
08:03pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. Investors
GL
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.