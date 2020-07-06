Log in
The Securities Litigation & FINRA Arbitration Firm of Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas Announces Opening of New Office in Texas to Better Serve Investors

07/06/2020 | 08:03am EDT

DALLAS, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirk Smith and Samuel Edwards, Managing Partners at Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas (SSEK Law Firm), are pleased to announce the opening of a new office.  While the firm’s main office is in Houston, this new office in Dallas will further enhance the firm’s regional footprint and prominence in the securities litigation industry as well as strengthen the firm’s ability to assist Texas investors.  The new Texas office location is:

Dallas Office
Founders Square
900 Jackson St., Suite 440-A
Dallas, TX  75202
Phone: (214) 613-5306
Map and Driving Directions

“We’re excited to be opening this new location in Texas which give us the opportunity to better serve our clients, including individual, corporate, and municipal,” said Samuel Edwards, President of PIABA (www.piaba.org).

For more than three decades, the SSEK Law Firm has represented thousands of investors nationwide to recover investment losses.  Our firm has a team of attorneys, consultants, and staff with more than 100 years of combined experience in the securities industry and in securities law.  We have helped clients recover their losses through negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and litigation. Our lawyers have recovered millions of dollars on behalf of our clients. 

According to Kirk Smith, a former Series 7 licensed broker, “Our firm is staffed by individuals with experience in the financial industry.  We offer free consultations and if the case qualifies, we will work on a contingency basis where the client owes no fees if we do not procure a recovery.”

Contact:  800-259-9010

Kirk Smith: ksmith@sseklaw.com

Samuel Edwards: sedwards@sseklaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
