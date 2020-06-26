Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The ShareRing Network (SHR) integrates with Fireblocks Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Melbourne, Australia, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The ShareRing Network (SHR), a blockchain project creating a unified ecosystem for the travel, sharing and on-demand economy is being added to the Fireblocks Network; the industry's most secure digital asset transfer network. Creating a transfer and settlement network with institutional-grade security allows for funds, HNWI and other institutional entities to gain exposure into SHR and participate in the larger digital asset economy. This Fireblocks integration ensures anyone who is not yet an on-chain SHR participant, can be brought into SHR’s decentralized ecosystem in a secure manner. With adherence to the same level of security that the financial services industry was built on, this integration greatly improves the ability for ShareRing to bolster its existing partnerships with Viator, HomeAway, Dhipaya Insurance, eVOA Thailand, BYD and other key stakeholders in the Asian market.

ShareRing is powered by distributed ledger technology.  By leveraging DLT, ShareRing is posed to streamline on-demand economies with their ShareRing Shop app. As well, ShareRing will also help to blend the fragmented travel and rental (gig) economy across several targeted sectors with their ShareRing travel app, including but not limited to hotel check-ins, activities, flights,  insurance policies & claims, visa and tourist applications, COVID passport, self-sovereign digital identity, mobile wallets, payment solutions and vehicle rentals. The ShareRing Shop app will go live with an initial launch across Australia and key markets in South East Asia in August, followed by a global launch in 2021. The ShareRing travel app is ready to go live when the travel economy recovers from the COVID-19 Pandemic. 

“The ShareRing platform is built on distributed ledger technology, which means every transaction is secure and users’ identities are checked and authorized before a rental agreement takes place. This also allows for a quicker and more secure booking process. ShareRing offers lower fees to both the merchant and user; with seamless cross border payments.” said Tim Bos, Co-founder, and Chairman of ShareRing.

ShareRing’s value proposition includes travellers being able to securely book and pay for over 2.6 million hotels/accommodations, 1.2 million car rentals, 200,000 activities and flights in over 200 countries using fiat or crypto. Furthermore, the company has made strategic partnerships with key logistics and travel firms to streamline the customer experience by combining their ShareRing Shop app with their travel app, allowing customers to securely book all their travel needs as well as purchase goods locally from one app.

As the world becomes increasingly more global, so too are the businesses that power this international economy. When operating in a global marketplace, relying on domestic payment processors, merchants and other localized stakeholders is inefficient. Therefore, SHR signals the new era of global consumerism, where participants do not need to rely on multiple accounts, in multiple jurisdictions to travel and shop. Instead, people can use SHR to travel, explore, purchase goods from local businesses and live abroad all from one secure account.

About ShareRing

ShareRing (SHR) is an enterprise-ready platform with a blockchain solution geared towards creating a unified ecosystem for the travel, sharing and on-demand economies. The ecosystem is underpinned by ShareLedger, a decentralized and distributed ledger, based on Tendermint. It is a highly efficient blockchain engine, allowing for greater scalability, flexibility and transaction speed compared to other blockchain platforms.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through patent-pending SGX & MPC technology.  They have secured the transfer of over $30 billion in digital assets and have a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & in transit.

Contact:

Elvin Cheung
Head of Marketing
ShareRing
+8529801549
elvin.cheung@sharering.network




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aSEVERSTAL : publishes 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Report
EQ
05:19aStatement Made by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Regulation and Supervision of Non - Bank Financial Institutions
PU
05:14a888 : Gambling firm 888 forecasts upbeat earnings as sports events return; shares jump
RE
05:14aGARTNER : ePROMIS ERP Secures Top Position in FrontRunners® for ERP Report 2020 by Gartner's Software Advice
AQ
05:13aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank further cuts lending rates
AQ
05:12aUNILEVER : Change beyond skip depth
AQ
05:11aQLEANAIR PUBL : Extraordinary general meeting held in QleanAir Holding AB (publ)
AQ
05:10aAIR FRANCE KLM : Ryanair calls on EU to block KLM bailout
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : turns to stock offering to bolster capita..
3XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SoftBank Link Spurs Review of Funds -- WSJ
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - New share capital registered

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group